Shadwell pin hopes of July festival success on 'impressive' sibling to Mostahdaf

Mostahdaf provided Shadwell with Group 1 glory at Royal Ascot last month and his half-brother Mostabshir will spearhead the owners’ select squad for Newmarket’s July meeting.

Mostabshir was seven and three-quarter lengths behind Paddington when sixth in the St James’s Palace last time, with the winner at the royal meeting emphatically boosting the form by following up in the Coral-Eclipse last weekend.

The three-year-old drops back in class for the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes on Thursday, a Listed event that Shadwell’s superstar Baaeed took in 2021 on his first start outside of novice company.