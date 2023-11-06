Everyone seems to think he will win - now Vauban must prove them right in Melbourne Cup

Strange as it may sound, it almost feels as if Vauban has already won.

There is a surreal sense of inevitability about the build-up to this Lexus Melbourne Cup. It could, of course, prove to be entirely misplaced, but from one day to the next there has been an ever greater belief here that 30 years on from Vintage Crop's historic triumph, one of the most iconic prizes in Australian sport is once again going back to Ireland.

Willie Mullins was at Flemington as a winning punter on that famous afternoon in 1993. He has made regular return trips in his quest to lift the cherished loving cup, including when supplying the second, third and fourth in a race that is part of this nation's soul. His most recent visit was on Saturday, when what he said to the media – and also the way he said it – fuelled the feeling the increasingly hot favourite has a huge opportunity to achieve something special.