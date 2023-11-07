How Mark Zahra broke the Melbourne Cup and then rode his way to fabulous redemption
The history books will show Mark Zahra has joined an exclusive club as just the sixth jockey to lift back-to-back Melbourne Cups on different horses. It is, however, almost certainly true that Zahra is the only rider to have won a second Melbourne Cup 12 months on from damaging the first when using it in a refreshed state as an exceptionally valuable rugby ball.
Zahra can laugh about it now. For everyone connected with former Newmarket resident Without A Fight, there was the most enormous reason to laugh, cheer and rejoice. For the Vauban team and all those who became convinced they were destined to share one of those fabulous days you never forget, there was crushing disappointment.
To the immense credit of Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins, they were magnanimous losers. In Without A Fight, the race that continues to stop a nation had a hugely dominant winner.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 November 2023inMelbourne Cup
Last updated 09:52, 7 November 2023
- Willie Mullins: Vauban ran very disappointingly - he was beaten too far out for my liking
- Melbourne Cup: 'I got a bit of flak' - Mark Zahra justified as Without A Fight wins with Vauban well beaten
- 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- 4.00 Flemington: 'He's just going so well at the moment' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders
- Everyone seems to think he will win - now Vauban must prove them right in Melbourne Cup
- Willie Mullins: Vauban ran very disappointingly - he was beaten too far out for my liking
- Melbourne Cup: 'I got a bit of flak' - Mark Zahra justified as Without A Fight wins with Vauban well beaten
- 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- 4.00 Flemington: 'He's just going so well at the moment' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders
- Everyone seems to think he will win - now Vauban must prove them right in Melbourne Cup