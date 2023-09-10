Showers expected at the Curragh ahead of four Group 1s as Aidan O'Brien bids for another day of dominance

Aidan O’Brien dominated the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival with four winners at Leopardstown on Saturday including Auguste Rodin in the Group 1 Irish Champion, where he also saddled the second Luxembourg.

Attention now switches to the Curragh on Sunday where O’Brien has leading chances in four Group 1s, with exciting juveniles City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow putting their unbeaten records on the line in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (4.00 ) and Kyprios making his long awaited reappearance in the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger (4.35 ), a race he won last year.

On conditions at the Curragh, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: “The ground remains good, good to firm in places. It’s very foggy this morning but that’s to lift. Temperatures are around 23C.

“There is a possibiity of showers through the day. It could be heavy, it could be light. The rain is very localised but we are going to get showers through the day. We’re racing on the stands’ side track. We’re really looking forward to today’s racing with four Group 1s.”

Sunday's previews:

2.55 Curragh: Highfield Princess leads British assault on Group 1 Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh

3.25 Curragh: Speedy Ylang Ylang bidding to join an illustrious roll of honour for Ballydoyle in the Moyglare

4.00 Curragh: 'He's exciting and has done very well since you saw him last' - next year's Guineas and Derby favourite City Of Troy returns

4.35 Curragh: 'I can't believe the stage he's at' - Kyprios progress has Aidan O'Brien baffled as star stayer returns

2.50 Longchamp: Can Warm Heart succeed where Yesterday and Snowfall fell short for Aidan O'Brien in Prix Vermeille?

3.25 Longchamp: 'He has a real turn of foot' - Feed The Flame out to stake Arc claims on trials day

