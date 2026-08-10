Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Irish Champions Festival

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

icon
Aidan O'Brien
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
icon
Big-race latest
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
icon
Flat racing
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
'These are the best entries we've ever had' - could Constitution Hill become a Classic winner at the Irish Champions Festival?
'These are the best entries we've ever had' - could Constitution Hill become a Classic winner at the Irish Champions Festival?
icon
Irish Champions Festival
British success at Irish Champions Festival can prove spur to more international interest says Curragh chief
British success at Irish Champions Festival can prove spur to more international interest says Curragh chief
icon
Irish Champions Festival
padlock
Moyglare Stakes: 'It's about who you know in this game' - Ronan Whelan in dreamland as Precise call-up proves a winning one
Moyglare Stakes: 'It's about who you know in this game' - Ronan Whelan in dreamland as Precise call-up proves a winning one
icon
Reports
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Al Riffa answers all of his critics - including me - as new champion jockey in waiting delivers ice-cool ride on hottest stage
Al Riffa answers all of his critics - including me - as new champion jockey in waiting delivers ice-cool ride on hottest stage
icon
Reports
padlock
Curragh: Alparslan storms clear to bring up Karl Burke's third winner of the Irish Champions Festival
Curragh: Alparslan storms clear to bring up Karl Burke's third winner of the Irish Champions Festival
icon
Ireland
Irish St Leger: 'He has the right attributes' - Al Riffa rockets to Melbourne Cup favouritism with smooth success in Curragh Classic
Irish St Leger: 'He has the right attributes' - Al Riffa rockets to Melbourne Cup favouritism with smooth success in Curragh Classic
icon
Reports
'What a horse' - Zavateri walks the walk and delivers second Group 1 for Johnson Houghton in thrilling National Stakes battle
'What a horse' - Zavateri walks the walk and delivers second Group 1 for Johnson Houghton in thrilling National Stakes battle
icon
Reports
Flying Five: 'It was the flip of a coin, but I had faith' - David Egan's belief in Arizona Blaze pays off as he chooses right
Flying Five: 'It was the flip of a coin, but I had faith' - David Egan's belief in Arizona Blaze pays off as he chooses right
icon
Reports
Which performance got our experts most excited across the weekend?
Which performance got our experts most excited across the weekend?
icon
Reports
Aidan O'Brien blown away by Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes - but reveals star colt may have run his last race
Aidan O'Brien blown away by Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes - but reveals star colt may have run his last race
icon
Reports
4.25 Curragh: 'I don't think we've seen the best of him yet' - who expects his Irish St Leger contender to run a big race?
4.25 Curragh: 'I don't think we've seen the best of him yet' - who expects his Irish St Leger contender to run a big race?
icon
Raceday Intel
3.50 Curragh: four odds-on favourites in four years and only one winner - can Gstaad overcome the National Stakes curse?
3.50 Curragh: four odds-on favourites in four years and only one winner - can Gstaad overcome the National Stakes curse?
icon
Raceday Intel
2.40 Curragh: What a race! Top two in the market for next year's 1,000 Guineas face off in a magnificent Moyglare
2.40 Curragh: What a race! Top two in the market for next year's 1,000 Guineas face off in a magnificent Moyglare
icon
Raceday Intel
3.15 Curragh: Aussie sprinter Asfoora bids for a slice of history in Flying Five - but could the ground scupper her claims?
3.15 Curragh: Aussie sprinter Asfoora bids for a slice of history in Flying Five - but could the ground scupper her claims?
icon
Raceday Intel
Matron Stakes: 'She's so tough' - Fallen Angel not for passing again as Burke filly secures fourth top-level success
Matron Stakes: 'She's so tough' - Fallen Angel not for passing again as Burke filly secures fourth top-level success
icon
Reports
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
icon
In The Know
Leopardstown: Exciting Aidan O'Brien juvenile is new favourite for next year's Derby following 'lovely' performance
Leopardstown: Exciting Aidan O'Brien juvenile is new favourite for next year's Derby following 'lovely' performance
icon
Reports
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
icon
Raceday Intel
Injured Ryan Moore pinpoints the 'very dangerous' threat to Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes as he assesses a huge day for Ballydoyle
Injured Ryan Moore pinpoints the 'very dangerous' threat to Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes as he assesses a huge day for Ballydoyle
icon
Irish Champions Festival
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

icon
Aidan O'Brien
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
Oliver Cole eyes Group 1 tilt for unbeaten juvenile who shone under Kaiya Fraser at Goodwood - and believes the best is yet to come
icon
Big-race latest
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
icon
Flat racing
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
icon
Flat racing
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
'These are the best entries we've ever had' - could Constitution Hill become a Classic winner at the Irish Champions Festival?
'These are the best entries we've ever had' - could Constitution Hill become a Classic winner at the Irish Champions Festival?
icon
Irish Champions Festival
British success at Irish Champions Festival can prove spur to more international interest says Curragh chief
British success at Irish Champions Festival can prove spur to more international interest says Curragh chief
icon
Irish Champions Festival
padlock
Moyglare Stakes: 'It's about who you know in this game' - Ronan Whelan in dreamland as Precise call-up proves a winning one
Moyglare Stakes: 'It's about who you know in this game' - Ronan Whelan in dreamland as Precise call-up proves a winning one
icon
Reports
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Al Riffa answers all of his critics - including me - as new champion jockey in waiting delivers ice-cool ride on hottest stage
Al Riffa answers all of his critics - including me - as new champion jockey in waiting delivers ice-cool ride on hottest stage
icon
Reports
padlock
Curragh: Alparslan storms clear to bring up Karl Burke's third winner of the Irish Champions Festival
Curragh: Alparslan storms clear to bring up Karl Burke's third winner of the Irish Champions Festival
icon
Ireland
Irish St Leger: 'He has the right attributes' - Al Riffa rockets to Melbourne Cup favouritism with smooth success in Curragh Classic
Irish St Leger: 'He has the right attributes' - Al Riffa rockets to Melbourne Cup favouritism with smooth success in Curragh Classic
icon
Reports
'What a horse' - Zavateri walks the walk and delivers second Group 1 for Johnson Houghton in thrilling National Stakes battle
'What a horse' - Zavateri walks the walk and delivers second Group 1 for Johnson Houghton in thrilling National Stakes battle
icon
Reports
Flying Five: 'It was the flip of a coin, but I had faith' - David Egan's belief in Arizona Blaze pays off as he chooses right
Flying Five: 'It was the flip of a coin, but I had faith' - David Egan's belief in Arizona Blaze pays off as he chooses right
icon
Reports
Which performance got our experts most excited across the weekend?
Which performance got our experts most excited across the weekend?
icon
Reports
Aidan O'Brien blown away by Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes - but reveals star colt may have run his last race
Aidan O'Brien blown away by Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes - but reveals star colt may have run his last race
icon
Reports
4.25 Curragh: 'I don't think we've seen the best of him yet' - who expects his Irish St Leger contender to run a big race?
4.25 Curragh: 'I don't think we've seen the best of him yet' - who expects his Irish St Leger contender to run a big race?
icon
Raceday Intel
3.50 Curragh: four odds-on favourites in four years and only one winner - can Gstaad overcome the National Stakes curse?
3.50 Curragh: four odds-on favourites in four years and only one winner - can Gstaad overcome the National Stakes curse?
icon
Raceday Intel
2.40 Curragh: What a race! Top two in the market for next year's 1,000 Guineas face off in a magnificent Moyglare
2.40 Curragh: What a race! Top two in the market for next year's 1,000 Guineas face off in a magnificent Moyglare
icon
Raceday Intel
3.15 Curragh: Aussie sprinter Asfoora bids for a slice of history in Flying Five - but could the ground scupper her claims?
3.15 Curragh: Aussie sprinter Asfoora bids for a slice of history in Flying Five - but could the ground scupper her claims?
icon
Raceday Intel
Matron Stakes: 'She's so tough' - Fallen Angel not for passing again as Burke filly secures fourth top-level success
Matron Stakes: 'She's so tough' - Fallen Angel not for passing again as Burke filly secures fourth top-level success
icon
Reports
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway hunt for winners on a bumper nine-race ITV card from Doncaster and the Curragh
icon
In The Know
Leopardstown: Exciting Aidan O'Brien juvenile is new favourite for next year's Derby following 'lovely' performance
Leopardstown: Exciting Aidan O'Brien juvenile is new favourite for next year's Derby following 'lovely' performance
icon
Reports
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
'She wins this. I think she's really good' - Tom Segal thinks this filly will take all the beating in the Matron Stakes
icon
Raceday Intel
Injured Ryan Moore pinpoints the 'very dangerous' threat to Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes as he assesses a huge day for Ballydoyle
Injured Ryan Moore pinpoints the 'very dangerous' threat to Delacroix in Irish Champion Stakes as he assesses a huge day for Ballydoyle
icon
Irish Champions Festival
1234...
chevron icon