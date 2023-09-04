Leopardstown anticipating 'lovely racing ground' for day one of the Irish Champions Festival on Saturday

Leopardstown is anticipating ground "on the fast side of good" for day one of the Irish Champions Festival on Saturday when the the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes headlines two Group 1 contests.

The track's racing and operations manager Jane Hedley said the going on Monday was good with a dry forecast for the remainder of the week.

Hedley said: "We’re in a comfortable place with good ground and a lovely cover of grass. We have a largely dry forecast for the week with just a chance of a shower on Thursday. We’ll see how that forecast develops before making any decisions. We are anticipating lovely racing ground, just on the fast side of good."

There looks to be a strong British challenge with the Roger Varian-trained King Of Steel heading the Irish Champion Stakes market at 2-1, while John and Thady Gosden are planning to run their Group 1-winning filly Nashwa. The home challenge is spearheaded by dual Derby winner 4-1 shot Auguste Rodin.

All eyes will be on Tahiyra in the Group 1 Coolmore Matron Stakes as the Dermot Weld-trained filly returns from a break after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is 4-5 to land a fourth Group 1 where she will face stern opposition from the likes of the Ger Lyons-trained Zarinsk and Aidan O'Brien's Meditate.

Hedley also reported that the track was in a strong position with regards to ticket sales, eclipsing those sold at this stage last year.

She added: "Hospitality is also going really well, although we do have a few places left. Our main entertainment will be Mark McCabe after racing."

Read these next:

Derby hero Auguste Rodin 'friendless' for Irish Champion Stakes as King Of Steel strengthens position at head of betting

'His Irish record consists of a string of 1s' - five Flat stars pencilled in for the Irish Champions Festival next weekend

King Of Steel camp 'very excited' as star colt assumes Irish Champion Stakes favouritism in Mostahdaf's absence

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.