'His Irish record consists of a string of 1s' - five Flat stars pencilled in for the Irish Champions Festival next weekend

There are six Group 1s across a stellar two days of racing at the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown and the Curragh next weekend. Here we pick out five Flat stars who are set to be seen at the big meeting . . .

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 Leopardstown, September 9)

Trainer: Roger Varian

Form figures: 17-213

Ante-post odds: 3-1

Huge in size and immensely talented, King Of Steel is favourite to add a first Group 1 to his CV and is Roger Varian's first runner in the Irish Champion Stakes.

He came within half a length of a massive Derby upset when charging clear of the field at odds of 66-1 only to be gunned down late on by Auguste Rodin, and duly went one better when a comfortable winner of King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He travelled like the winner in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last time, but found that stamina test on rain-softened ground too much, so this intermediate trip is definitely worth exploring as he doesn't look short of speed.

He would be the first British-trained winner since Roaring Lion in 2018, and if the drop back in trip works a treat it would likely be the Qipco British Champion Stakes at Ascot next rather than a trip over the Channel for the Arc.

King Of Steel 15:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Varian

Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes (3.55 Leopardstown, September 9)

Trainer: Dermot Weld

Form figures: 11-211

Ante-post odds: 4-5

Top three-year-old filly Tahiyra is odds-on to add a fourth top-level win to her CV in the Matron Stakes.

The Aga Khan homebred suffered her only defeat when second to Mawj in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on her return but has Group 1 victories to her name in the Moyglare, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes.

She has won on ground ranging from good to firm to soft and three-year-olds have a good record in the race, winning seven of the last ten runnings.

Tahiyra has entries in the Prix de l'Opera on Arc day at Longchamp on October 1, the Sun Chariot at Newmarket on October 7 and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on October 21 later this autumn.

Tahiyra 15:55 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: D K Weld

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes (2.25 Curragh, September 10)

Trainer: Tim Easterby

Form figures: 810415

Ante-post odds: 5-1

While Art Power's recent form does not consist of a string of 1s, his Irish record certainly does.

The King Power Racing-owned sprinter has a terrific 5-5 record in Ireland, including four victories at the Curragh.

Art Power (near): has shown his best form at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann

Art Power has won the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes and Sapphire Stakes at this course this season and chases an elusive first top-level win, having been beaten in such company 11 times.

His top three Racing Post Ratings have been recorded at the Curragh, and off the back of his close fifth in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville this might be his best chance to win a Group 1.

Art Power 14:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Tim Easterby

Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes (3.25 Curragh, September 10)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Form figures: 11

Ante-post odds: 4-6

One of the most exciting juveniles around, City Of Troy has carried all before him in two starts, landing a course-and-distance maiden before demolishing a good field in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket's July festival.

The form of that victory was franked when Haatem, who finished six and a half lengths back in second, scored by a length in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

City Of Troy was made 2-1 favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas after that bloodless display and could well follow in the footsteps of Churchill, who won the National Stakes at two before going on to land the first Classic of the season for Aidan O'Brien in 2017.

He isn't the only star name likely to show up, however, with impressive Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte set to have his first try over seven furlongs. Connections are confident he will have no trouble seeing out the trip.

City Of Troy looked more impressive the further he went at Newmarket and also has the option of contesting the Group 2 Golden Fleece Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown, a race O'Brien took last year with subsequent Derby winner Auguste Rodin.

City Of Troy 16:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Comer Group International Irish St Leger (4.00 Curragh, September 10)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Form figures: 11111-

Ante-post odds: 4-1

Arguably the best stayer in training, the sensational Kyprios seems set to make his first start in almost a year in a bid to defend his crown in the Irish St Leger.

Last year's victory was part of a stellar campaign that saw him go unbeaten in six starts, the last four in Group 1s, which included getting the better of Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup.

He confirmed his superiority as the best stayer in Europe with an emphatic 20-length rout in the Prix du Cadran, after which he picked up an infection that ruled him out of the first half of this season.

He looked imperious last year, and if he returns anywhere near his best he will no doubt take all the beating. If all goes well at the Curragh, he is likely to head back to Longchamp on Arc weekend.

Kyprios 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

