Derby hero Auguste Rodin 'friendless' for Irish Champion Stakes as King Of Steel strengthens position at head of betting

The one-way support for King Of Steel in next weekend's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20) continued on Saturday when Coral were the latest firm to trim his odds while his big-race rival Auguste Rodin is weak in the betting.

Second in the Derby and impressive in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, King Of Steel was last seen finishing third in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July and was given an upbeat bulletin from Roger Varian this week, who trains the colt for Amo Racing.

He had been a 7-2 shot around a week ago for the Irish Champion, which takes place at Leopardstown next Saturday, but those odds have tumbled and Coral's 2-1 (from 5-2) is among the standout prices, with Paddy Power and Betfair offering 11-8.

In contrast, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Auguste Rodin, who defied King Of Steel in the Derby but was well beaten in the King George, can be backed at 9-2 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Coral offer 7-2 about Auguste Rodin, but the firm's John Hill said on Saturday: "King Of Steel continues to be well supported to win next weekend's Irish Champion Stakes where he will be bidding to reverse his form with Auguste Rodin, who finished one place better than him in the Derby.

"The Derby winner has been friendless in the betting, which is no surprise given how disappointing he was last time out at Ascot in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes."

In between his Epsom effort and Ascot flop, Auguste Rodin landed the Irish Derby and Paddy Power's Paul Binfield said: "We cut King Of Steel from 2-1 to 11-8 for the Irish Champion on Thursday and I'm expecting that support to continue.

"He was a fine second in the Derby and his third in Ascot's midsummer highlight behind Hukum and Westover, two horses who could well go on to shine in the Arc, is very good form. It's enough to give King Of Steel a serious chance next weekend."

O'Brien, who trains Auguste Rodin for Coolmore, has won the Irish Champion, which is worth €1,250,000, a record 11 times, but the Newmarket-based Varian is seeking his first triumph in the contest with King Of Steel.

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 Leopardstown, September 9)



Coral: 2 King Of Steel, 7-2 Auguste Rodin, 6 Nashwa, Onesto, 13-2 Al Riffa, 8 Alflaila, Bay Bridge, Luxembourg, 12 My Prospero, Nations Pride, 25 bar

