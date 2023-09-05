Jim Crowley: Alflaila will need to take a step forward in Irish Champion but we’re hopeful he can

Jim Crowley is looking forward to the ride on Alflaila after the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was supplemented for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Shadwell-owned colt is yet to contest Group 1 company but after a string of Pattern-race wins and an unbeaten run that stretches over a year, connections are excited about his prospects this weekend.

Crowley, who on Tuesday returned from a lengthy whip ban, is excited by the prospect of Alflaila's Irish raid.

"I rode Alflaila in work last week and he goes there in great form," said Crowley. "His work has been nice at home and he seems in great order. He’ll need to take a step forward but we’re hopeful he can do that, which is why we’re supplementing him."

Shadwell has enjoyed a golden run with Anmaat's win in the Prix d'Ispahan and Al Husn's success in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, adding to Hukum's victory in the King George and Mostahdaf's defeat of Paddington at York.

"I think Anmaat may possibly be done for the season, but we’ve got Hukum and Mostahdaf to look forward to and Alflaila this weekend," said Crowley. "We don’t have a lot of older horses but the ones we’ve got have really flown the flag for us this year."

There was one other notable supplementary entry made on Tuesday when Joseph O'Brien added impressive Curragh maiden winner Atlantic Coast to the field for the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes . The well-touted Diego Velazquez looks likely to go off a short-priced favourite for Aidan O'Brien, who has won six of the previous 10 runnings.

Tahiyra: likely to line up in the Matron Stakes Credit: Alex Pantling

Tahiyra looks set to line up in the Matron Stakes as 20 other fillies and mares remain in contention and Al Aasy could join the Shadwell raiding party. He is current market leader in the Paddy Power Stakes for trainer William Haggas.

There is also a brace of top-class handicaps on the Saturday when Cheltenham Festival and recent Galway Festival winner Brazil looks likely to run in the 1m5f handicap , and Bopedro tops the weights for David O'Meara in the 7½f event .

Sunday's card from the Curragh looks no less competitive with four excellent Group 1 races .

The season's leading juvenile colt and current favourite for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby City Of Troy heads the market for the National Stakes and Aidan O'Brien could also saddle Ylang Ylang in the Moyglare Stud Stakes . She holds the same position at the top of the market for next season's fillies' Classics.

Art Power may look to extend his unbeaten Curragh run to five in the Flying Five Stakes but will face stiff competition from fellow British runners Highfield Princess – who won this last season – and Bradsell .

Last year's leading stayer Kyprios could make his seasonal debut as he looks to defend his crown in the Irish St Leger and a similar story applies to Above The Curve , who could look to double up in the Blandford Stakes earlier on the card.

A host of British runners remain in contention for the opening 6f handicap with Summerghand and Albasheer set to renew rivalries after their dead-heat at York's Ebor festival, and Native American is an intriguing entry for the 6½f Super Auction Sale Stakes . He was bought privately by the big-spending Wathnan Racing after his impressive debut in May.

A fiercely competitive 1m2f handicap will close out the Irish Champions Festival with 24 runners set to go to post.

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, 3.20 Leopardstown, Saturday

Ladbrokes: 9-4 King Of Steel, 7-2 Auguste Rodin, 5-1 Onesto, 7-1 Alflaila, Al Riffa, Nashwa, 9-1 Luxembourg, 12-1 Bay Bridge, 16-1 My Prospero, 25-1 bar

