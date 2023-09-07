Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin will bid to bounce back to form when he renews his rivalry with King Of Steel in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 ) on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle colt finished last of ten runners on his previous start in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and was among nine declared for Leopardstown's €1,250,000 Group 1 contest, which headlines this weekend's Irish Champions Festival.

He seeks to deliver Aidan O'Brien a fifth consecutive win in the race but will have to face King Of Steel once more, with the Amo Racing colt a best-price of 9-4 favourite after finishing ahead of Auguste Rodin for the first time when third at Ascot in July.

Both King Of Steel and Auguste Rodin were denied in the King George by Hukum, and trainer Owen Burrows hopes to cause another upset on Saturday with Shadwell's York Stakes winner Alflaila under Jim Crowley.

He makes his first start in Ireland alongside Nashwa , who bids to hand John Gosden his first success in the race since 2018 alongside son Thady.

Last year's winner Luxembourg also returns, having claimed another Group 1 victory since in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in May. He lines up alongside stablemate Point Lonsdale and 2022 runner-up Onesto , who will provide Frankie Dettori his first runner in the race since finishing third on Eminent six years ago.

The field is completed by Sprewell and Al Riffa , who retains his partnership with Christophe Soumillon after getting within a length of Arc favourite Ace Impact in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano last month.

Weld primed for Matron strike

Saturday's blockbuster card at Leopardstown also features the Coolmore America "Justify" Matron Stakes (2.45), where Classic winner Tahiyra will make her first start since landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

With stablemate and last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs also declared among 13 runners on Thursday, trainer Dermot Weld wields a formidable hand in the hunt for a first win in this mile contest in over a decade.

Just Beautiful and the progressive Zarinsk also line up and will take on British raiders Olivia Maralda , Rogue Millennium and Prosperous Voyage , who alongside the Aidan O'Brien-trained Meditate sports first-time blinkers.

Diego Velazquez: steps into Group company for the first time under Ryan Moore Credit: Patrick McCann

The highly regarded Diego Velazquez maintains his odds-on price earlier in the card as he faces seven rivals in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes (2.15 ).

The two-year-old contest, which was won by Auguste Rodin last year, is a marked step up in class for the son of Frankel following his maiden victory at the Curragh last month but an impressive performance could see him enter serious consideration for next year's Classics.

The O'Brien family of Aidan, Joseph and Donnacha are responsible for six of the eight runners in the race, with the Ger Lyons-trained Formal Display and Listed runner-up Deepone the only other contenders.

There is more Group 2 action on Saturday with the Dullingham Park Stakes (3.55 ), which could also go they way of the O'Brien family thanks to short-priced fancies Victoria Road and Buckaroo , who lead the market for the 12-runner race.

White Birch , who was one of four not declared for the Irish Champion Stakes, will instead line up in the Paddy Power Stakes (4.30 ), which is registered as the Kilternan Stakes.

He is best-priced at 4-1 on his first drop to Group 3 company since April behind market leaders Adelaide River and Al Aasy .

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, Saturday 3.20 Leopardstown

Paddy Power:11-4 Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel, 6 Onesto, 13-2 Alflaila, 15-2 Al Riffa, Nashwa, 9 Luxembourg, 50 Sprewell, 100 Point Lonsdale

Irish Champion Stakes full runners and riders

Alflaila Jim Crowley

Luxembourg Seamie Heffernan

Onesto Frankie Dettori

Point Lonsdale Dylan Browne McMonagle

Nashwa Hollie Doyle

Al Riffa Christophe Soumillon

Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore

King Of Steel Kevin Stott

Sprewell Shane Foley

Matron Stakes full runners and riders

Homeless Songs Oisin Murphy

Jumbly Christophe Soumillon

Just Beautiful Billy Lee

Prosperous Voyage Rob Hornby

Rogue Millennium Daniel Tudhope

Cadeau Belle Ben Coen

Clever And Cool Rory Cleary

Gozen Leigh Roche

Meditate Ryan Moore

Ocean Jewel Gary Carroll

Olivia Maralda Kevin Stott

Tahiyra Chris Hayes

Zarinsk Colin Keane

