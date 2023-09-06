'City Of Troy looks to be a serious horse and that makes it all the more interesting' - key Irish Champions Festival quotes

There are six Group 1 races across the two-day Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown and the Curragh this weekend. Here we pick out key trainer quotes for six of the leading contenders in the feature events . . .

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 Leopardstown, Saturday)

Roger Varian, trainer: "After Ascot it was really always the plan to hang on for Ireland and he's training lovely and looks great. I couldn't be more pleased with him. I'm very much looking forward to the Irish Champion Stakes. He's shown himself to be a high-class colt and deserves his place in the big races, and the Irish Champion makes sense from a timing point of view from the King George."

Fabrice Chappet, trainer: "He ran very well at Leopardstown last year and is a horse who hasn't always enjoyed the best of luck, when you look back at the Jockey Club and Japan Cup, while it was bottomless in the Arc. He's never run a bad race and was magnificent in Ireland last season. We can't wait to go back and we're looking forward to another great performance."

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Flying Five Stakes (2.55 Curragh, Sunday)

John Quinn, trainer: "I thought she ran really well at York and there were no excuses from us. The winner was the best horse on the day, that's the way I see it, but she's come out of the race nicely and all being well she'll head to the Curragh. She thrived in the second half of last year and she seems in very good form again. Hopefully she can keep on the same curve."

Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes (4.00 Curragh, Sunday)

Adrian Murray, trainer: "I think the step up in trip will help him. We always kind of thought he was more of a seven-furlong horse. It was quick ground in the Railway and he handled it well. I'd say he is a shade better when he does get a dig in the ground. It looks like it's going to be some race. City Of Troy looks to be a serious horse and that makes it all the more interesting."

Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes (4.00 Curragh, Sunday)

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "The National Stakes remains the plan for City Of Troy and everything has gone well since Newmarket. He likes a nice bit of ground so he should get his ideal conditions. He looks very genuine and he's uncomplicated too."

Comer Group International Irish St Leger (4.35 Curragh, Sunday)

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "It looks like Kyprios is going to make it. We have another four days to go with him, but it does look like he's going to get there which is great. It is going to be very interesting to get him back on the track and see what he can do."

