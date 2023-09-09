A tactical masterclass from the Ballydoyle team, racing's answer to Pep Guardiola's inverted full-backs

Auguste Rodin got out of the right side of the bed to become the first colt trained by Aidan O'Brien to win the Derby and the Irish Champion Stakes in the same year. Some achievement that; a double not even the mighty Galileo could do.

On a sun-kissed Saturday in south Dublin, another damning piece of evidence was presented to prove O'Brien is no mere mortal – he won half the races on the most competitive eight-race card of the season in Ireland. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, we are in the presence of a freak and the only thing we can do is marvel at his greatness.

O'Brien has been doing it for so long that you begin to run out of words to describe him.

We were certainly lost for words after Auguste Rodin's atrocious Ascot effort in the King George. Atrocious doesn't even begin to do it justice and there were some who thought it might be the last we saw of the son of Deep Impact. He had achieved his primary function by becoming a dual Derby winner. He would still be a big hit at stud. Call it quits, Aidan. Don't bite off more than you can chew. The job's a good 'un.

No. The master of recovery had other ideas. He was adamant that there were perfectly legitimate reasons for Auguste Rodin throwing in the towel at Ascot. The flight, the ground, the draw, the trip, the everything. He kept telling us, but if truth be told, I didn't believe him. More fool me.

It was a tactical masterclass from the Ballydoyle team. This was racing's answer to Pep Guardiola's inverted full-backs. The three players on O'Brien's side dictated the tempo from start to finish. They set the pace, kicked first, got first run and Auguste Rodin was always in the right place at the right time under Ryan Moore. It was positional perfection from everyone on the team.

Luxembourg went down fighting but it was the younger legs of Auguste Rodin who scored the crucial goal, the one O'Brien craved. In truth, for much of the home straight it never looked like it was never going to be any other way, for all that Hollie Doyle and Nashwa looked like they might swoop to conquer for a fleeting moment.

Right, Aidan, let's talk tactics: "Ryan's biggest problem in the Irish Derby was that they went too slow and he couldn't get him out of second gear. We didn't want that to happen. We said we would rather go too fast than too slow.

"I knew it was very possible the three horses would be 1-2-3 after a furlong because there was nobody else going to go up our inside. All the other horses were on our outside, so there was every chance it was going to work out the way it did and they would be where they were after a few furlongs. We wanted a fair race."

Aidan O'Brien in the winner's enclosure with Auguste Rodin after the Irish Champion Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Don't for one second think it was just simply tactics that won the day for Auguste Rodin. This is an outstanding colt. An unpredictable one, but an outstanding one nonetheless. When he gets out of the right side of the bed and is on a going day, he is extremely hard to beat.

"He was always a brilliant horse, all the way along, from the first day he worked. He travels like a dream and has an awful lot of natural speed," O'Brien reminded us.

There are quirks, though. The best ones always possess a few of those.

"He's a very brilliant horse, very tough and very hardy, but he's a little bit peculiar," he admitted. "Annemarie was watching him in the stable and if something is happening in his environment he stays awake all night and doesn't sleep."

Well, he has certainly given his trainer a few sleepless nights of late but the maestro could sleep easily on Saturday night. Job done. Somehow.

Tahiyra got the job done too in the Coolmore-sponsored Matron Stakes and unlike Auguste Rodin you can set your watch by her. You always know what you are going to get.

Chris Hayes told me in an interview last week that she was unique in that she is having lots of fun in her races and you could see that here as she was laughing at some talented fillies passing the two-furlong pole. Once the button was pressed it was race over.

Chris Hayes celebrates after Tahiyra's victory in the Matron Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"I absolutely love her to bits!" said Hayes afterwards with a smile imprinted on his face that white spirits wouldn't even remove.

"It took me down to the mile and one start to pull her up. She's just having fun. She's having some craic. She's something else."

She certainly is Chris and so is her trainer, who keeps on finding these phenomenal fillies year after year after year.

"That one was special," admitted Dermot Weld afterwards. "All the pressure was on us coming here. She's a very talented filly."

You need to be very talented to beat anything O'Brien runs this weekend.

We move on to day two at the Curragh. Has O’Brien anything going? Oh, just the Guineas and Derby favourite, the Oaks favourite and the return of the teak-tough Kyprios after a career-threatening injury.

You don’t need me to tell you what to expect.

