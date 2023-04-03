'On his work, entering him in the 2,000 Guineas was easy' - Charlie Hills on his Classic contenders

Charlie Hills may have unearthed a Classic contender in low-key style at Wolverhampton last week and is set to field his other Qipco 2,000 Guineas entry at Newcastle on Friday, with earmarked for the Listed talkSPORT Burradon Stakes.

Hills won the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Just The Judge in 2013 not long after he started training and followed up in the Irish 2,000 Guineas with Phoenix Of Spain four years ago.

In Galeron, he has a 66-1 shot for the 2,000 Guineas, but , who scored at at Wolverhampton on Thursday, is half that price.