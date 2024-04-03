Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race21 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race21 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Who's the next Hedgehunter? Willie Mullins preparing top team for Grand National, including 16-1 shot with 'a huge engine'

Hedgehunter: the last Bobbyjo winner to follow up in the National
Hedgehunter: a breakthrough Grand National winner for Willie Mullins in 2005Credit: Edward Whitaker

A second Grand National success almost two decades on from Hedgehunter’s triumph would be the perfect way to cap off a sensational season for Willie Mullins and there is confidence at Closutton behind its strong squad for the £1 million race.

Mullins, who trained his 100th Cheltenham Festival winner at a meeting that yielded nine victories last month, is responsible for three of the top eight in the National betting, including 8-1 second favourite I Am Maximus and the well-fancied Meetingofthewaters.

There was support, however, on Wednesday for Mr Incredible, who was shortened to 16-1 (from 20-1) with several firms with the prospect of ease in the ground – currently described as soft, heavy in places – in the chaser’s favour.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 3 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 18:04, 3 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival