Who's the next Hedgehunter? Willie Mullins preparing top team for Grand National, including 16-1 shot with 'a huge engine'

A second Grand National success almost two decades on from Hedgehunter’s triumph would be the perfect way to cap off a sensational season for Willie Mullins and there is confidence at Closutton behind its strong squad for the £1 million race.

Mullins, who trained his 100th Cheltenham Festival winner at a meeting that yielded nine victories last month, is responsible for three of the top eight in the National betting, including 8-1 second favourite I Am Maximus and the well-fancied Meetingofthewaters .

There was support, however, on Wednesday for Mr Incredible , who was shortened to 16-1 (from 20-1) with several firms with the prospect of ease in the ground – currently described as soft, heavy in places – in the chaser’s favour.