Who's the next Hedgehunter? Willie Mullins preparing top team for Grand National, including 16-1 shot with 'a huge engine'
A second Grand National success almost two decades on from Hedgehunter’s triumph would be the perfect way to cap off a sensational season for Willie Mullins and there is confidence at Closutton behind its strong squad for the £1 million race.
Mullins, who trained his 100th Cheltenham Festival winner at a meeting that yielded nine victories last month, is responsible for three of the top eight in the National betting, including 8-1 second favourite I Am Maximus and the well-fancied Meetingofthewaters.
There was support, however, on Wednesday for Mr Incredible, who was shortened to 16-1 (from 20-1) with several firms with the prospect of ease in the ground – currently described as soft, heavy in places – in the chaser’s favour.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:04, 3 April 2024
- Four horses who could thrive in testing conditions in the Grand National at Aintree
- Roi Mage camp believe 66-1 shot is being overlooked in Grand National market with James Reveley booked to ride
- The Grand National course is heavy in places - what happened the last four times the famous race took place on soft or heavy?
- 'Slow ground definitely suits him' - Nassalam trainer Gary Moore buoyed by forecast rain with National course heavy in places
- Can Nicky Henderson bounce back at Aintree? Here are five of his Cheltenham absentees to watch out for at the Grand National meeting
- Four horses who could thrive in testing conditions in the Grand National at Aintree
- Roi Mage camp believe 66-1 shot is being overlooked in Grand National market with James Reveley booked to ride
- The Grand National course is heavy in places - what happened the last four times the famous race took place on soft or heavy?
- 'Slow ground definitely suits him' - Nassalam trainer Gary Moore buoyed by forecast rain with National course heavy in places
- Can Nicky Henderson bounce back at Aintree? Here are five of his Cheltenham absentees to watch out for at the Grand National meeting