'We wouldn't swap him for anything else' - Sam Thomas excited as Our Power closes in on National slot

An excited Sam Thomas said it would be "incredible" for his small Welsh stable if Our Power could sneak into the final field for the £1 million Randox Grand National as he looks to end a turbulent season with the biggest high of his training career.

Thomas's 16 winners this season include four in six-figure Saturday handicaps, two coming courtesy of Our Power at Ascot and Kempton.

In November the trainer was involved in a serious helicopter crash with Our Power's part-owner Dai Walters, who is continuing to recover. Thomas walked away without serious injury and is now hoping Our Power can make the cut for what would be a poignant appearance at Aintree.