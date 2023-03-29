Racing Post logo
'We wouldn't swap him for anything else' - Sam Thomas excited as Our Power closes in on National slot

Our Power -Chsrlie Deutsch wins from Danny Kirwan -Lorcan WilliamsThe Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)Ascot 29.10.2022©Mark Cranhamphoto.com
Our Power: a 25-1 chance for the Grand NationalCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

An excited Sam Thomas said it would be "incredible" for his small Welsh stable if Our Power could sneak into the final field for the £1 million Randox Grand National as he looks to end a turbulent season with the biggest high of his training career.

Thomas's 16 winners this season include four in six-figure Saturday handicaps, two coming courtesy of Our Power at Ascot and Kempton.

In November the trainer was involved in a serious helicopter crash with Our Power's part-owner Dai Walters, who is continuing to recover. Thomas walked away without serious injury and is now hoping Our Power can make the cut for what would be a poignant appearance at Aintree.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 20:07, 29 March 2023
