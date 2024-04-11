'We have an awesome team for the National' - Willie Mullins issues warning to other trainers as he eyes British title
As the five runners for Aintree's opening race arrived at the start, Patrick Mullins jogged past the winning post in apparel that included long black socks, a grey hoodie and one fluorescent armband.
On completing his workout, the heir to a remarkable crown looked across to where the Randox Grand National festival was about to begin. For his father, a man seeking to add a rare and precious jewel to that crown, it began extremely well.
The curtain rose to a Closutton success with Il Etait Temps but things got even better for Willie Mullins when Impaire Et Passe claimed a William Hill Aintree Hurdle he so nearly threw away.
Published on 11 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 19:26, 11 April 2024
