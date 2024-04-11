Racing Post logo
Grand National festival
premium

'We have an awesome team for the National' - Willie Mullins issues warning to other trainers as he eyes British title

Impaire Et Passe edges out Bob Olinger and Langer Dan in a thrilling finish to the Aintree Hurdle
Impaire Et Passe edges out Bob Olinger and Langer Dan in a thrilling finish to the Aintree HurdleCredit: Grossick Racing

As the five runners for Aintree's opening race arrived at the start, Patrick Mullins jogged past the winning post in apparel that included long black socks, a grey hoodie and one fluorescent armband. 

On completing his workout, the heir to a remarkable crown looked across to where the Randox Grand National festival was about to begin. For his father, a man seeking to add a rare and precious jewel to that crown, it began extremely well.

The curtain rose to a Closutton success with Il Etait Temps but things got even better for Willie Mullins when Impaire Et Passe claimed a William Hill Aintree Hurdle he so nearly threw away. 

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 11 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:26, 11 April 2024

