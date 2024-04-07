Racing Post logo
Grand National festival

Watch: the remarkable story of Kitty's Light as the Grand National hopeful gears up for Aintree

The Racing Post catches up with Christian Williams (trainer) and Richard Bedford (owner) to talk about the remarkable Kitty's Light in the lead-up to the upcoming Grand National and the horse's journey towards Aintree.

Kitty's Light is one of the leading fancies for the Grand National and he is ready for the big one on April 13th.

Watch Kitty's Light The Story So Far here

'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'

'What he brought to the family was incredible' - Christian Williams has faith in 'very special' Kitty's Light for Grand National 

Published on 7 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 12:45, 7 April 2024

