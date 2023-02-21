'The UK will have some chances but numerically we're up against it' - National handicapper

After revealing the weights for the Randox Grand National, Martin Greenwood warned that Britain could have just a quarter of the field on April 15.

The BHA senior jumps handicapper was criticised for speaking of the “demise” of British National Hunt racing when it emerged that Ireland provided 54 of the 85 entries for the Aintree showpiece, in which it has supplied the first three home in each of the last four runnings.

The National is the only race in which the handicapper has the discretion to vary from a horse’s BHA rating and, after unveiling his work, Greenwood said: "The Irish have 18 of the top 20, 30 of the top 41. It was 21 to 19 runners [Ireland/Britain] on the day last year and this year the UK may have ten to 12, roughly a quarter of the field. It’s very disappointing.”