Grand National festival
premium

Shark Hanlon split between Aintree chase and hurdle options for Hewick as trainer prays for rain to stay away

Gavin Sheehan riding Hewick celebrate winning the King George at Kempton
Hewick could race over hurdles at AintreeCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The ground will dictate whether Hewick contests the Aintree Bowl on Thursday or Saturday’s JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle according to trainer Shark Hanlon, who is hoping the rain stays away from Merseyside this week.

Hewick has built up a marvellous CV having plundered a bet365 Gold Cup, Galway Plate, American Grand National and an Oaksey Chase prior to his crowning moment at Kempton in December when he came with a late surge land the King George VI Chase.

Hanlon wanted to run his nine-year-old in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup but decided to swerve that engagement due to unsuitable ground, while connections also opted against a tilt at the Grand National, where he would have been carrying top weight. 

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 8 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 18:00, 8 April 2024

