Racing Post Ratings: tight at the top with Venetia Williams trio to the fore

Just a couple of pounds cover the top 11 horses on adjusted Racing Post Ratings at this early stage with last year's Gold Cup 5th Royale Pagaille (177) coming out 1lb ahead of Glenfarclas Chase winner Delta Work (176).

But anyone tempted by the big prices currently available for Royale Pagaille should probably bear in mind that, in her stable tour back in October, Venetia Williams stated: "I don't think his style of jumping would be suited by the Grand National." Stablemates Quick Wave (175) and Cloudy Glen (175), first and third in Saturday's National trial at Haydock, also figure towards the top of the adjusted figures.

Delta Work is understandably a warm order to follow up in the Cross Country at Cheltenham and, with a career best RPR in excess of 170, he certainly has the class to figure at Aintree off an official mark of 159.