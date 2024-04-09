Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
20:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
20:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Mark Walsh opts for Limerick Lace in Grand National despite significant move for Meetingofthewaters

Limerick Lace and Keith Donoghue wins the Mares' Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Limerick Lace: Mark Walsh will ride the Mares' Chase winner in the Grand NationalCredit: John Grossick

A surge of support for Meetingofthewaters has raised the possibility he could be sent off favourite for the Randox Grand National, although Mark Walsh has elected to ride Cheltenham Festival winner Limerick Lace instead.

William Hill reported significant support for Meetingofthewaters into 8-1, having been as big as 14-1 last week, and raised the possibility of the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old usurping last year's winner Corach Rambler at the head of the market.

Walsh has opted to partner last month's Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace, who is as big as 20-1, in Saturday's £1 million race (4.00), while Paul Townend and Danny Mullins will reunite with I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters after riding plans for JP McManus's five hopefuls were finalised.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 9 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:22, 9 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival