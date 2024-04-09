Mark Walsh opts for Limerick Lace in Grand National despite significant move for Meetingofthewaters

A surge of support for Meetingofthewaters has raised the possibility he could be sent off favourite for the Randox Grand National, although Mark Walsh has elected to ride Cheltenham Festival winner Limerick Lace instead.

William Hill reported significant support for Meetingofthewaters into 8-1, having been as big as 14-1 last week, and raised the possibility of the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old usurping last year's winner Corach Rambler at the head of the market.

Walsh has opted to partner last month's Mares' Chase winner Limerick Lace, who is as big as 20-1, in Saturday's £1 million race (4.00 ), while Paul Townend and Danny Mullins will reunite with I Am Maximus and Meetingofthewaters after riding plans for JP McManus's five hopefuls were finalised.