Jack Tudor: testing ground is a concern for Kitty's Light but I think he has a massive chance in Grand National

Jack Tudor is not shying away from gruelling conditions being a concern for his Randox Grand National mount Kitty’s Light but believes the talented staying chaser has “a massive chance” if his jumping stands up to the test.

Last season’s Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup winner made the cut for the £1 million race after Conflated was declared for Friday's Melling Chase and featured among the 34-runner final field on Thursday.

Tudor has landed six wins, five seconds and four thirds from 25 spins on Kitty’s Light, accruing just short of £400,000 in prize-money, and is delighted they will line up in jump racing’s most famous contest.