Jack Tudor: testing ground is a concern for Kitty's Light but I think he has a massive chance in Grand National
Jack Tudor is not shying away from gruelling conditions being a concern for his Randox Grand National mount Kitty’s Light but believes the talented staying chaser has “a massive chance” if his jumping stands up to the test.
Last season’s Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup winner made the cut for the £1 million race after Conflated was declared for Friday's Melling Chase and featured among the 34-runner final field on Thursday.
Tudor has landed six wins, five seconds and four thirds from 25 spins on Kitty’s Light, accruing just short of £400,000 in prize-money, and is delighted they will line up in jump racing’s most famous contest.
Published on 11 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 16:00, 11 April 2024
- Aintree Hurdle: Impaire Et Passe survives stewards' inquiry to land pulsating three-way photo-finish over Bob Olinger and Langer Dan
- Aintree Bowl: Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy strike as Gerri Colombe edges out Ahoy Senor in thriller
- Irish breeding - as well as trainers - could hold the key to the Grand National
- 2024 Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- The big question answered: what is the ground at Aintree actually like?
