'It’s surprising what can happen' - Evan Williams looking for another Grade 1 upset with Libberty Hunter at Aintree

Evan Williams has a great record with his rare runners in Grade 1 contests, and is relishing another shot at the top level with Libberty Hunter in Saturday’s My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase .

The Welsh trainer has enjoyed two winners from his 16 Grade 1 runners in the last six years, while half have managed a top-three finish at an average starting price of 20-1.

Libberty Hunter is now tasked with emulating the Grade 1 victories of 2019 Henry VIII Novices' Chase winner Esprit Du Large and Silver Streak, who took the following season's Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. The Maghull will represent a step up in class for the eight-year-old, who finished second in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last time.