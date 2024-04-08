Racing Post logo
Grand National festival
premium

'It's surprising what can happen' - Evan Williams looking for another Grade 1 upset with Libberty Hunter at Aintree

Evan Williams: secured a poignant win with Ballinsker
Evan Williams: seeking a fifth Grade 1 victory

Evan Williams has a great record with his rare runners in Grade 1 contests, and is relishing another shot at the top level with Libberty Hunter in Saturday’s My Pension Expert Maghull Novices' Chase.

The Welsh trainer has enjoyed two winners from his 16 Grade 1 runners in the last six years, while half have managed a top-three finish at an average starting price of 20-1.

Libberty Hunter is now tasked with emulating the Grade 1 victories of 2019 Henry VIII Novices' Chase winner Esprit Du Large and Silver Streak, who took the following season's Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. The Maghull will represent a step up in class for the eight-year-old, who finished second in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival last time.  

James Stevens
West Country correspondent

Published on 8 April 2024
Grand National festival

Last updated 16:30, 8 April 2024

