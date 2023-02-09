'It's a valid concern' - Waley-Cohen urges caution over lack of Grand National competition

Last year's Grand National-winning jockey Sam Waley-Cohen believes the Aintree showpiece is in danger of lacking competitiveness and being dominated by bigger stables after just 31 entries were made by trainers based in Britain.

The entries were ruled by Irish-trained runners and Gordon Elliott, who has won the race on three occasions, is responsible for a staggering 21, and BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood on Wednesday lamented the lack of home entries as a continuation of the "demise of the British National Hunt scene".

Waley-Cohen, who won last year's race on Noble Yeats on his final ride, believes racing should be aware of the potential impact of big stables or owners on the competitiveness of the National.