'It would be unwise to read too much into this' - Racing Post Ratings' verdict on Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill flies the final flight under Nico de Boinville on his way to winning the Aintree Hurdle
Constitution Hill clears the last on the way to winning the Aintree HurdleCredit: Edward Whitaker

Visually it was his least impressive performance of the season and, although he was never seriously challenged, Constitution Hill (167+) posted a winning RPR some 10lb shy of his Champion Hurdle mark when landing the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle.

Making all on his first attempt at the trip, it was asking a lot to expect him to improve his RPR and it would probably be unwise to read too much into a figure which, for him at least, is relatively ordinary.

Runner-up Sharjah (161) was ridden to finish second and achieved that, returning a rating in line with the mark he achieved in reaching the frame in last month's County Hurdle and just getting the better of Champion Hurdle third Zanayhir (161), who reproduced his Cheltenham mark.

Steve MasonSenior handicapper
Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 19:35, 13 April 2023
