'It should be perfect for her' - Marie's Rock set for new trip at Aintree following Mares' Hurdle defeat
Connections of Marie's Rock are relishing stepping her up in trip at Aintree's Grand National meeting after she failed to sparkle when attempting back-to-back wins in the Mares' Hurdle last week.
The Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old was sent off 9-4 joint-favourite to follow up her win in the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 last year after easily winning the Relkeel Hurdle at the track on her comeback, but could finish only seventh, beaten 15 lengths, behind Honeysuckle.
Owner Middleham Park Racing had toyed with a tilt at the Stayers' Hurdle and Marie's Rock will now try staying distances for the first time in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle over three miles and half a furlong on Grand National day.
