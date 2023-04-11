'I told Daryl Jacob to take a good look at him now - you'll be seeing his back end on Thursday!'
Milton Harris believes Scriptwriter is a better horse than his 2022 Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle winner Knight Salute and is confident of a big performance at Aintree on Thursday.
Scriptwriter has won two of his four hurdling starts since joining Harris from Aidan O'Brien, although his most recent run was underwhelming.
Beaten less than a length in the Triumph trial at Cheltenham in January, he was well below par when sixth in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton the following month. Harris, however, believes he has got to the bottom of the hurdler's issues.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in