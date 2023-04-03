'He's always been a National horse - it would be out of this world if he could win it'
Out of this world is how owner John Romans describes the dream of celebrating Grand National success on Saturday week, as excitement builds around The Big Breakaway's hopes in the Aintree showpiece.
Romans, who landed the Welsh Grand National with Elegant Escape in 2018, has history when it comes to big-race wins over the Aintree fences, having owned dual Topham Chase scorer Ultragold with Brocade Racing and Terry Warner.
The Big Breakaway, trained by Joe Tizzard, finished second in the Chepstow marathon in December and was pulled up behind Grand National 6-1 favourite Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in