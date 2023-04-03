Racing Post logo
Grand National festival
'He's always been a National horse - it would be out of this world if he could win it'

The Big Breakaway: 50-1 to win the Grand National
The Big Breakaway: 50-1 to win the Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker

Out of this world is how owner John Romans describes the dream of celebrating Grand National success on Saturday week, as excitement builds around The Big Breakaway's hopes in the Aintree showpiece.

Romans, who landed the Welsh Grand National with Elegant Escape in 2018, has history when it comes to big-race wins over the Aintree fences, having owned dual Topham Chase scorer Ultragold with Brocade Racing and Terry Warner.

The Big Breakaway, trained by Joe Tizzard, finished second in the Chepstow marathon in December and was pulled up behind Grand National 6-1 favourite Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 12:04, 3 April 2023
