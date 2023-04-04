'He's a high-class horse and I think he'll stay' - Dan Skelton relies on Le Milos in Grand National

Le Milos has "all the attributes" to be a serious player in the Randox Grand National (), a race in which trainer Dan Skelton now believes stamina trumps everything.

A general 16-1 shot, joins favourite Corach Rambler and Our Power as the only three British-trained horses trading at shorter than 33-1 for a National market dominated by challengers from Ireland.

Skelton said Aintree had been the aim since before Le Milos recorded his biggest career success in the Coral Trophy at Newbury, and he has been given the nod over stablemate Ashtown Lad – a winner over the big fences in the Becher Chase last December – who will instead contest the Topham Trophy a week on Friday.