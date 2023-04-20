'He ticks a lot of boxes' - Greatrex plots route to 2024 Grand National with Topham winner Bill Baxter

Britain's most high-profile jumps handicaps are set to feature in Bill Baxter's plans next season after his victory in the Topham at Aintree's Grand National meeting last week.

Warren Greatrex was this week still revelling in the exploits of the likeable chaser who has now won four of his six starts over fences.

He is owned by Adrian and Marie Gibbons and is set for a summer break before the trainer points him at bigger and better things, which could include Newbury's Coral Gold Cup on December 2 and the Randox Grand National next April.