'He ticks a lot of boxes' - Greatrex plots route to 2024 Grand National with Topham winner Bill Baxter
Bill Baxter: won the Topham over the National fencesCredit: John Grossick Racing
Britain's most high-profile jumps handicaps are set to feature in Bill Baxter's plans next season after his victory in the Topham at Aintree's Grand National meeting last week.
Warren Greatrex was this week still revelling in the exploits of the likeable chaser who has now won four of his six starts over fences.
He is owned by Adrian and Marie Gibbons and is set for a summer break before the trainer points him at bigger and better things, which could include Newbury's Coral Gold Cup on December 2 and the Randox Grand National next April.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 13:00, 20 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement