'He might be a late springer' - expert analysis of the 2023 Grand National final declarations

Confirmation of the final field of 40 for Saturday's Randox Grand National provided more interest in the riders than the runners, with not a single horse taken out of the race beyond those who were already known as doubtful runners.

However, with all those at the top of the weights standing their ground, it does mean we know eight horses will be running from out of the handicap.

That is the highest number of ‘poorly treated’ horses since 2002 and the first time since 2004 that a National contender has raced from as much as 6lb out of the weights, as Born By The Sea will be.