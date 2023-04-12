'Delta Work and Gerri Colombe are the two I will miss most' - Jack Kennedy out of Aintree

Jack Kennedy said Delta Work and Gerri Colombe were the two horses he was most annoyed about missing at Aintree this week after failing to recover from a broken leg in time for the Grand National meeting.

The 23-year-old jockey is confident of being fully fit for Punchestown later this month, however.

Kennedy has not ridden since early January after a fall from Top Bandit in a novice chase won by Appreciate It left him with a fracture of his tibia and fibula. He was hoping to make it back for Cheltenham, but the festival came too soon, and so has Aintree.