Davy Russell's Grand National guide: 'It’s noisy early on, plenty of lads roaring and shouting. Everything is hectic'

It all begins in the parade ring. With no parade it's a big help and you can just canter down to the start. Some go down for a look at the first fence, others don't as they would be afraid to sacrifice a good position at the start. It's up to the individual. It didn't really bother me whether I did or I didn't. It was no big deal.

You have to be aware of the horses around you at the start. My biggest rule was not to be stuck behind a horse going into the first three or four fences. You need a clear sight of them. It's crucial.

They will go fast over the first few, no matter what anybody tries to tell you, and the third is a big test. Then you have another two before Becher's. It’s noisy early on, plenty of lads roaring and shouting. Everything is hectic.