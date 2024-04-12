Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:45 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureDavy Russell
premium

Davy Russell's Grand National guide: 'It’s noisy early on, plenty of lads roaring and shouting. Everything is hectic'

author image
Davy RussellFormer jockey
Tiger Roll and Davy Russell win the 2018 Grand National from Pleasant Company
Tiger Roll and Davy Russell win the 2018 Grand National from Pleasant CompanyCredit: John Grossick

It all begins in the parade ring. With no parade it's a big help and you can just canter down to the start. Some go down for a look at the first fence, others don't as they would be afraid to sacrifice a good position at the start. It's up to the individual. It didn't really bother me whether I did or I didn't. It was no big deal. 

You have to be aware of the horses around you at the start. My biggest rule was not to be stuck behind a horse going into the first three or four fences. You need a clear sight of them. It's crucial. 

They will go fast over the first few, no matter what anybody tries to tell you, and the third is a big test. Then you have another two before Becher's. It’s noisy early on, plenty of lads roaring and shouting. Everything is hectic. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 17:05, 12 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inBetting offers
more inGrand National festival
more inBetting offers