Davy Russell's Grand National guide: 'It’s noisy early on, plenty of lads roaring and shouting. Everything is hectic'
It all begins in the parade ring. With no parade it's a big help and you can just canter down to the start. Some go down for a look at the first fence, others don't as they would be afraid to sacrifice a good position at the start. It's up to the individual. It didn't really bother me whether I did or I didn't. It was no big deal.
You have to be aware of the horses around you at the start. My biggest rule was not to be stuck behind a horse going into the first three or four fences. You need a clear sight of them. It's crucial.
They will go fast over the first few, no matter what anybody tries to tell you, and the third is a big test. Then you have another two before Becher's. It’s noisy early on, plenty of lads roaring and shouting. Everything is hectic.
Published on 12 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 17:05, 12 April 2024
