'Constitution Hill is in tip-top shape' - Nicky Henderson prepares strong Aintree team
Constitution Hill's spellbinding Champion Hurdle triumph was identified as the "pretty obvious" high point of Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham Festival, which he said on Saturday he could have few complaints about as he began to put together his team for Aintree next month.
Shishkin, along with Jonbon and No Ordinary Joe in the Arkle and Martin Pipe, was a second-place finisher for the yard at a meeting that was lit up by the sparkling display Constitution Hill produced in the Champion Hurdle.
He was ridden out for the first time since that triumph on Saturday morning and was reported to be in "tip-top shape" by his trainer, who is eyeing the William Hill Aintree Hurdle at the Grand National meeting on April 13.
