Cheltenham Festival one-two Delta Work and Galvin set to spearhead Elliott's bid for National number four
Gordon Elliott already has three Grand Nationals to his name but has his sights firmly set on a fourth having reported his Cross Country Chase one-two Delta Work and Galvin to have worked well ahead of their bid for Aintree glory.
The pair fought out a thrilling finish at the Cheltenham Festival this month, where Delta Work prevailed by two and a half lengths under Keith Donoghue, and he is set to take on Galvin again in the Grand National on April 15. They look like spearheading a team of at least six for Elliott and are a best-priced 12-1 and 25-1 respectively.
Delta Work, who runs in Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud colours, is 1lb lower than when finishing a 22-length third to Noble Yeats in last year's contest and was impressive in seeing off his stablemate two weeks ago. He will be looking to emulate the mighty Tiger Roll by landing the Cross Country Chase en route to Aintree success.
