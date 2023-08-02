Rare British interest as Lorcan Williams and Ben Pauling prepare for Galway festival debuts

Ben Pauling and Lorcan Williams are set to make their debuts at the Galway festival with the classy but frustrating Your Darling in Friday's Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase (6.00 ).

British interest is sparse across the seven-day meeting but connections are hopeful of a bold run from the eight-year-old – who was compared to Best Mate in his early days by Henrietta Knight, who bought him.

Williams, whose only ride in Ireland came at the Punchestown festival six years ago, has been given the opportunity with Pauling's regular rider Kielan Woods serving the final days of a lengthy whip ban and Luca Morgan out injured.

"It was a pleasant surprise," said the jockey, who will fly over on owner Lord Vestey's private jet. "I'm delighted to be stepping in but it's unfortunate for Kielan [Woods] at the minute as he's out at the moment and the same with Luca, but Ben and I have got a bit of a partnership due to the circumstances.

"I'm just lucky to step in while they're out. It's a big day and he's running for some really good owners, hopefully I can get the job done. I rode at Punchestown and it was a bit different but I've had plenty of rides in some high-class races and I won't treat it any different."

Your Darling produced the best performance of his career when winning a £35,000 handicap chase following a 231-day break at Ascot last year and has been kept fresh, with Friday's race set to be his first since January in Ireland.

Williams added: "He's fantastic first time out as he showed when he won at Ascot in November and he ran a really good race that day to win quite impressively. He goes well fresh so fingers crossed."

Paul Townend was booked to ride bottomweight Good Bye Sam for Willie Mullins at the declaration stage on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old has only run four times for Mullins in hunter chases and will be making his first start since finishing a close second in a cross-country contest at the Punchestown festival last year.

