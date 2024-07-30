Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins set to clash with 15 declared for Thursday's Galway Hurdle

Nicky Henderson will attempt to land a first Galway Hurdle after ante-post favourite Under Control was one of 15 declared for the feature Grade 3 contest on Thursday.

Owned by JP McManus, the five-year-old mare is a 4-1 shot with William Hill as she prepares to race outside of Britain for the first time. It will also be her first appearance since finishing behind Ashroe Diamond in the Grade 2 Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle at Doncaster in January.

Under Control's chief market rival is the Willie Mullins-trained Daddy Long Legs , who is available at 7-1 with the same firm as the British and Irish champion trainer bids for a record-extending seventh victory in the race.

Mullins, who has tasted success with Mystical City (1996), Clondaw Warrior (2016), Sharjah (2018), Aramon (2020), Saldier (2021) and Zarak The Brave (2023), will be heavily represented in the contest with Winter Fog , Anotherway , Williamstowndancer and A Penny A Hundred also declared.

Ten-year-old Winter Fog brings winning form into the Grade 3 after his runaway victory in the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary earlier this month. The mount of Brian Hayes produced a career-best effort when defeating the reopposing Shecouldbeanything by 16 lengths.

Joseph O'Brien won this race in 2017 with Tigris River and will bid for more glory as three-time scorer Nurburgring and stablemate Nusret have been declared for the yard.

Last-time-out winner Fascile Mode will represent Thomas Mullins and Gorgeous Tom , who is chasing a hat-trick after wins at Naas and Punchestown, will attempt to provide Henry de Bromhead with a maiden success in the race.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained My Mate Mozzie will make his first appearance since finishing third in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot, while Mighty Tom , Jesse Evans and Kings Hill complete the field.

Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap (5.05 Galway, Thursday)

William Hill: 4-1 Under Control, 7 Daddy Long Legs, 9 Nurburgring, 10 Gorgeous Tom, Fascile Mode, 11 My Mate Mozzie, Winter Fog, Williamstowndancer, 14 Jesse Evans, Anotherway, 16 bar

