Tony Charlton to saddle big Glorious Goodwood hope with Syd Hosie no longer licensed to train

Tony Charlton says he is in "the right place at the right time" after being granted a temporary licence to take over Syd Hosie's stable in Dorset.

It emerged on Thursday that Hosie no longer has a training licence, but the move enables a leading Glorious Goodwood contender to run on Friday with last year's winner Temporize bidding for a repeat in the £75,000 Coral Goodwood Handicap .

This is not the first time Charlton has taken over the running of a yard as he was Milton Harris's assistant and granted a temporary licence to train with conditions attached after an interim suspension was placed on Harris by the BHA last November.

Charlton said: "I've been down there for a month and have taken the temporary licence over. Syd asked me to go down and have a look. I had an agreement with Syd initially and it's probably ended up being fast-forwarded. It went well when I did it before and I'm probably in the right place at the right time for this to happen."

The change at the stable was confirmed in a BHA statement on Thursday, which read: "The BHA can confirm that Mr Tony Charlton has been granted a temporary licence to train horses from the yard in Sherborne, Dorset at which Mr Syd Hosie has trained most recently. Mr Charlton's licence has conditions attached, which will not be made public, and horses declared earlier this week from the yard will be permitted to take up their engagements.

"Regarding Mr Hosie, the BHA will not be commenting on any speculation surrounding any investigations or potential investigations, as is our consistent position in relation to such matters."

Hosie was initially an owner but, after moving his horses to a number of different trainers, he started sending out runners under his own name in 2021.

Temporize provided Hosie, who won a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials day last year with Rock My Way, with his biggest success on the Flat at Goodwood last year, although the five-year-old subsequently won a bigger pot at Newbury last month.

Charlton also takes over from Hosie as the trainer of Rapid Mission , who runs in 1m3f handicap on Goodwood's day four card.

"There are some really nice horses down there and I'm very happy with them," Charlton said. "There are around 30 horses and the jumpers are just back in and cantering away, so it's quite exciting."

Charlton's previous temporary licence expired in March, since when he has not had a runner. He was granted a new one in late April by the licensing committee while his application to take out a full licence was being considered by the BHA. The committee added at the time "that process is expected to take around three months", although it caveated it with some uncertainty over the duration.

Read these next:

Owners found guilty of instructing jockey Ray Dawson not to win a race at Yarmouth

Well-backed Galway Hurdle favourite Petrol Head withdrawn by IHRB after positive sample emerges

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.