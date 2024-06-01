How the race was won: Ryan Moore's decision to take the brave route proves crucial in City Of Troy triumph

The start

The 2024 Derby was eventful from the moment the stalls opened as the Richard Hannon-trained Voyage appeared to slip, unshipping Pat Dobbs. Voyage ended up running loose on the front of the field, adding another variable for those on board the front-runners.

Those leaders were the Coolmore-owned pair of Euphoric and Los Angeles, who dictated the shape of the race by setting a strong tempo.

By going a good gallop early up the hill the Coolmore pair spread the field out, creating more space for Ryan Moore to manoeuvre on City Of Troy, who was on the inside and settled in rear with only four of the other runners behind him.

The unfortunate Pat Dobbs exits stage left after Voyage stumbled coming out of the stalls Credit: Racing TV

Rounding Tattenham Corner

Tattenham Corner is crucial in the Derby. Not only do plenty struggle with the sharp, dropping bend, it is where the race begins in earnest.

The field were led into the bend by the loose Voyage and Euphoric, with the eventual third, Los Angeles, one wide in second. Runner-up Ambiente Friendly was also one off the rail in seventh and City Of Troy was saving ground on the inner in tenth.

As they flared out around the bend William Buick on Ancient Wisdom looked to be holding Ambiente Friendly in a pocket but the sharp turn meant Robert Havlin's patience was rewarded and a gap came for him to angle out which he took instantly.

It all meant that as the field straightened up for the run to home Los Angeles had nosed to the front, Ambiente Friendly was three lengths behind him in fifth and travelling all over those in front of him, while City Of Troy, who had angled off the rail to come around the fading Mr Hampstead, dived back to the inside and was a further three lengths down on Ambiente Friendly but up into eighth.

The crucial moment

The race was decided in two decisions made either side of the racecourse crossing. Just before it Moore committed to both the inner and to home, kicking City Of Troy into overdrive and taking the brave route. Given how the field was stacking on his outside it was by far his best option.

The other crucial decision came just after the crossing when Havlin, already out and in the clear, again chose patience and took a pull and cover from the loose horse.

Ryan Moore begins to angle out for a move on City Of Troy while Ambiente Friendly (white cap) continues to tank along on his outside Credit: Racing TV

It was a decision that revealed his confidence in what Ambiente Friendly had left, but it ceded the advantage he had to City Of Troy. Within strides the pair were level, albeit with several horses between them as they challenged on different parts of the track. Crucially, City Of Troy was already up to top speed and rolling to the line and Ambiente Friendly was not as he stayed on the bridle.

It wasn't until he was nearer the two-furlong pole that Havlin eventually asked his mount for everything, but by that point City Of Troy had flown. Ambiente Friendly also had to switch around the loose horse before he could fully open up.

Ambiente Friendly held the gap at around a length for the next furlong and a half but never looked like getting back on terms and close to the line City Of Troy opened up to win going away.

City Of Troy pulls away from Ambiente Friendly in convincing fashion Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

No doubt Havlin felt taking a pull was the right thing to do at the time, but it's maybe not a view he will hold after watching the race back.

He, James Fanshawe, the Gredleys – and Callum Shepherd – will all be wondering what would have happened if he had kicked for home when turning in ahead of City Of Troy on a horse who had already proved he stayed a mile and three and a half furlongs.

We will probably have to wait for the Irish Derby to find out.

Read these next:

'Sensational' City Of Troy silences the doubters to give Aidan O'Brien his tenth Derby win

Robert Havlin on Ambiente Friendly: 'I saw my worst nightmare on my left - the plan nearly worked like clockwork'

'He's cost us a fortune, but you have to pay out with a smile' - City Of Troy victory leaves bookmakers licking wounds

'It was very unfortunate' - Derby dream turns sour as Voyage unseats Pat Dobbs leaving the stalls

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.