'You'd be mad to rule him out' - David Jennings and Paul Kealy answer your Cheltenham Festival questions
Top tipsters David Jennings and Paul Kealy answer your Cheltenham Festival questions . . .
Will the Irish have total domination again this year or do you think it will be closer? Ian Bennett
David The likes of the Triumph Hurdle and Mares' Chase are absolute certainties to go to Ireland, but the hosts could have a decent opening day again and I would fancy them to scrape into double figures. I'll go for 17-11 to Ireland.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement