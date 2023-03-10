'You'd be mad to rule him out' - David Jennings and Paul Kealy answer your Cheltenham Festival questions

Top tipsters David Jennings and Paul Kealy answer your Cheltenham Festival questions . . .

Will the Irish have total domination again this year or do you think it will be closer? Ian Bennett

David The likes of the Triumph Hurdle and Mares' Chase are absolute certainties to go to Ireland, but the hosts could have a decent opening day again and I would fancy them to scrape into double figures. I'll go for 17-11 to Ireland.