Who remains in contention to run in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Mares' Chase at Cheltenham?

Luccia heads 42 entries for the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, as well as being confirmed along with 45 others for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Trained by Nicky Henderson for Paul Sandy, Luccia extended her unbeaten sequence to four when defeating geldings in a Listed novices’ hurdle at Exeter on Sunday.

Luccia is a top-priced 10-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and 7-4 favourite for the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, with the disparity in price an obvious pointer about which race she should contest, according to Henderson.

“She ought to run in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, but she was impressive at Exeter on Sunday,” he said on Monday. “Nico [de Boinville] is tempted to go for the Supreme, but the betting tells you what you have to do, surely? I don’t know and don’t have to decide now.”

Of the 42 entries for the mares’ novices’ hurdle, 24 are from Ireland, including Group 1 winner Princess Zoe, who dead-heated on her debut over hurdles last month. In addition, Isaline De Chandou could represent France having finished third in a Listed contest at Aintree in December.

Scarlet And Dove, the 7-1 third favourite, does not feature among the 17 entries for the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, although 11-8 joint-favourites Impervious and Allegorie De Vassy do.

Last year’s first, second and fourth – Elimay, Pink Legend and Zambella –have also been entered, with 11 of the 17 potential runners in next month’s race trained in Ireland, with Willie Mullins having won both editions of the contest since its introduction in 2021.

The leading contenders for the festival’s novice hurdles and chases stood their ground at Tuesday’s confirmation stage, with 46 horses left in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, 22 in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase, 23 for the National Hunt Chase, 68 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, 24 in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, 27 in the Turners Novices’ Chase, 45 in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and 62 in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

