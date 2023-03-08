A big week for Rich Ricci? Assessing the owner's main Cheltenham Festival chances

Champagne Fever, Annie Power, Faugheen, Douvan and Vautour have been Cheltenham Festival-winning stars for Rich Ricci since 2012. While the high-profile owner, whose horses run in the name of his wife Susannah, does not have as much strength in depth as previous years, he still has some interesting contenders for next week's big meeting. Here we assess his main chances . . .

Odds: 10-1

Last year's Triumph Hurdle winner has been put in his place by stablemate State Man in two starts this season.

It's a big ask to reverse that form, let alone beat odds-on favourite Constitution Hill, and he may have to settle for third.

Star rating **

Vauban 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Odds: 4-1

Easy winner of a Grade B handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and will revert to novice company at the festival, with the Ballymore deemed his likeliest target over the Supreme.

He was narrowly denied in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle last year and has plenty of experience. A sound surface would be a concern, however, and he is untried over further than 2m½f.

Star rating ***

Gaelic Warrior 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Odds: 9-1

A beaten favourite when second on his rules debut at Fairyhouse in December and has not run since.

The five-year-old won a point-to-point on his sole start in that sphere in May and the fact connections are targeting this race suggests he is well regarded.

Star rating ***

Chapeau De Soleil 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Lossiemouth: one of three leading Triumph Hurdle contenders for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Odds: 15-8

One of three leading Triumph Hurdle contenders for Willie Mullins and needs to turn around recent form with Gala Marceau at Leopardstown.

She was particularly unlucky in running that day, however, and can prove much better than that showing. Fancied to kick off Gold Cup day on the right note for connections.

Star rating *****

Lossiemouth 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Odds: 14-1

Mullins has a good record in this race and struck with topweight Arctic Fire in 2017. Sharjah, a dual Champion Hurdle runner-up and six-time Grade 1 winner, has just as much class and is an intriguing contender.

He has run perfectly well in three starts this season, chasing home State Man in top-level company at Punchestown and Leopardstown before being beaten half a length by Fil Dor in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park. This would be a notable drop in grade, although he has other options in the Champion and Stayers'.

Star rating ****

Sharjah 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Odds: 50-1

Will need significant rain to fall in the festival lead-up to enter the Cheltenham Gold Cup reckoning but ran well when fifth in this race last year.

Finished second to Bravemansgame in the King George at Kempton on his sole start this term and has place claims if conditions play to his strengths.

Star rating **

Royale Pagaille 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Odds: 6-4

Arrives with a 2-2 record over fences and appears the one to beat in the Mares' Chase.

Carries a 3lb penalty for winning in Grade 2 company – as does main market rival Impervious – and the ante-post markets suggest she is Ricci's best chance of a winner.

Star rating *****

Allegorie De Vassy 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

