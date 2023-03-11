'The weather winds me up but we're used to it' - snow won't stop Russell as she readies her big two for festival week

Snow in Scotland has disrupted the preparation of Lucinda Russell's two leading Cheltenham Festival fancies, but the trainer is riding the crest of a wave and hungry for further success at next week's meeting.

Corach Rambler and Ahoy Senor did not exercise until the late afternoon on Thursday due to the weather, but it has not stopped the stable's relentless stream of winners, with Friday's Ayr success a sixth in just seven days.

"It's just worrying because our weather has taken a bad turn for about 24 hours and it just winds me up because I want everything to be absolutely perfect," she said on Friday.

"We're just having to change things a little bit and we're riding Ahoy Senor and Corach Rambler last thing – they were ridden at four o'clock yesterday. Thankfully they don't really care about it and they're fine. We're used to it, but it would be handy not to have to do it before Cheltenham."

The weather will also dictate when the pair embark on the 366-mile journey to Cheltenham. Both are earmarked to arrive the day before their respective races, but that could change if the forecast presents any problems.

Russell won the Grand National with One For Arthur in 2017, but she holds Cheltenham in a different realm and is gunning for a third victory at the fixture after successes with Brindisi Breeze in 2012 and Corach Rambler last year.

Corach Rambler (purple): surged to victory in last year's Ultima Handicap Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"The trouble is when you've had success you want more – it's like a drug – it's the most addictive feeling you can have," she said. "Any winner is good but winning at Cheltenham is phenomenal. We had one winner last year but now we want two and three. It's just an obsession and you can't stop it."

Punters seem to think Corach Rambler has an excellent chance of repeating last year's last-to-first Ultima success, as he is the 7-1 favourite to retain the race off a 6lb higher mark. However, he hasn't been seen since finishing fourth in the Coral Gold Cup in November on just his second start of the season.

"It's tricky to know how he is compared to last year because he hasn't run since November, but I think he's really good," she said of the stayer, who is ridden by her partner and eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore at home. "He was a younger horse last year but he's self-confident now."

Hopes are also high for dual Grade 1 winner Ahoy Senor, who beat Gold Cup protagonists Sounds Russian, Noble Yeats and Protektorat when bouncing back to form in the Cotswold Chase at the track in January.

Ahoy Senor: mowed down Sounds Russian to win at Cheltenham in January Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I think we've got Ahoy Senor in better shape this year," she said. "He's tighter and harder and the whole season has made him stronger. I think he's physically matured. They're very different but they have similarities – they don't get tired and they have belief in themselves."

It is unlikely Russell will be represented in any of the novice events, but she is hoping a 5lb penalty can secure Tuesday's striking Sandown winner Douglas Talking a berth in Wednesday's Grand Annual.

"He might not get in, but if he does, bloody hell, he looks well rated," she said of the 25-1 chance. "He's absolutely massive and his confidence is high. Funnily enough, like Corach and Ahoy, he's really strong on the gallops."

