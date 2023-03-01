Cheltenham Festival handicaps: who are the key players and what were last year's cut off points?

The have been revealed and the markets have acted accordingly. Here, we identify the entries to note, how last year’s races unfolded and where the weight cut-offs might lie.

Last year's winner: Corach Rambler (140, 10st 2lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: Frodon (164, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Belargus, One More Fleurie (138, 9st 11lb)

What happened last year: Corach Rambler came from the back of the field under a power-packed Derek Fox ride to notch his third chase win. The two horses in behind, Gericault Roque and Oscar Elite, fared well from 5lb and 4lb out of the weights respectively - making it a rare 1-2-3 for British-trained horses. Subsequent Grand National winner Noble Yeats was back in ninth.

Total entries (2023): 63

The key horses: Oscar Elite (rated 139) bids to go two places better than last year and comes into the race on the back of an impressive win in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot. Northern raider Into Overdrive (147), and the Gary Moore-trained Nassalam (144) both feature prominently in the betting, as does last year’s winner Corach Rambler (146) - who is rated 6lb higher than last year.

Ante-post favourite: Nassalam, Into Overdrive (8-1)

Last year's winner: Brazil (137, 11st 9lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: The Tide Turns/Brazil (137, 11st 9lb), Bottomweight: Skycutter (122, 10st 8lb)

What happened last year: Gaelic Warrior was punted down to 13-8 but the gamble was foiled after he jumped out to his right at the final hurdle, allowing Padraig Roche’s Brazil to score in the silks of JP McManus. Paul Nicholls’s Bell Ex One was third on his British debut and HMS Seahorse fourth, despite jumping the first hurdle following a false start.

Total entries (2023): 55

The key horses: Tekao (135) heads the market and attempts to provide Willie Mullins with his first winner in the Boodles having sent out the runner-up for the last two years. Gary Moore has a couple of interesting entries in Bo Zenith (133) and Perseus Way (132), who could provide some British respite in a race that Irish trainers have won for the last five years.

Ante-post favourite: Tekao (4-1)

Last year's winner: Commander Of Fleet (152, 11st 5lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: The Bosses Oscar (154, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Mars Harper (137, 10st 9lb)

What happened last year: Gordon Elliott trained just under a third of the field (seven of the 23 entries) and struck with 50-1 outsider Commander Of Fleet. The former Albert Bartlett runner-up denied 18-1 shot Fastorslow in a head-bob finish. Ashdale Bob finished third, and Camprond followed him home in fourth.

Total entries (2023): 87

The key horses: Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar (147) looks a fascinating contender for Charles Byrnes. Willie Mullins has a number of potential options but the market thinks Winter Fog (152) could provide his main chance. He must defy a 16lb rise for winning easily on his stable debut at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Ante-post favourite: Run For Oscar (9-1)

Last year's winner: Global Citizen (136, 10st 6lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: Sky Pirate (156, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Global Citizen (136, 10st 6lb)

What happened last year: Global Citizen made most of the running to score under Kielan Woods for trainer Ben Pauling. Market leader Andy Dufresne was three lengths behind in second with a similar gap to the third home Frero Banbou. Subsequent Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite could only finish fourth.

Total entries (2023): 47

The key horses: Andy Dufresne (155) hasn’t been at his best of late but is left on the same mark as when runner-up in this last season. He’s currently vying for favouritism with Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque (147), who is 9lb above his Newbury winning mark. Gavin Cromwell’s Final Orders (150) could come here seeking a six-timer (also entered in the Arkle), but he is up 10lb for his victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Ante-post favourite: Aucunrisque (8-1)

Last year's winner: Third Wind (141, 10st 11lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: Sire Du Berlais (156, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: The Cob (134, 10st 4lb)

What happened last year: Third Wind landed the spoils for Hughie Morrison and Tom O’Brien. He survived a subsequent stewards' inquiry after interference with runner-up Alaphilippe. Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville teamed up for the 33-1 third Mill Green, with Winter Fog best of the Irish in fourth.

Total entries (2023): 44

The key horses: Maxxum (145), the long-term ante-post favourite for this race, has been usurped in the betting by Shoot First (139). Charles Byrnes runner is up 10lb for his win at Cheltenham in October. JP McManus’s Thanksforthehelp (128) was an impressive winner at Chepstow at the weekend and an 11lb rise guarantees that he sneaks in here at the bottom of the weights.

Ante-post favourite: Shoot First (4-1)

Last year's winner: Coole Cody (145, 11st 2lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: Hardline (155, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Slate House/Fire Away/Chinwag (132, 10st 3lb)

What happened last year: The 11-year-old Coole Cody brought up his eighth career win under a prominent Adam Wedge ride. Favourite Imperial Alcazar finished six and a half lengths behind in second with Spiritofthegames third in a race dominated by British runners.

Total entries (2023): 64

The key horses: There’s been a good spread of British and Irish winners in recent years but the market suggests that the away side hold the aces in this renewal. So Scottish (143) heads the betting for Emmet Mullins and JP McManus, the same combination that landed this with The Shunter two years ago. Haut En Couleurs (157) - once considered a Ryanair candidate - also firmly enters calculations for this prize.

Ante-post favourite: So Scottish (9-2)

Last year's winner: Chambard (134, 10st 12lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: Frontal Assault (145, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Didero Vallis (127, 10st 8lb)

What happened last year: Chambard caused an almighty shock when running out a 40-1 winner of this contest under Lucy Turner. Mister Coffey overcame being badly hampered early to finish second, depriving 66-1 chance Didero Vallis giving Venetia Williams the Kim Muir 1-2. Gordon Elliott’s Fakir D’alene was fourth.

Total entries (2023): 61

The key horses: Gavin Cromwell’s Stumptown (135) comes here on a hat-trick after wins at Thurles and Sandown. He’s up 10lb for the latter but remains open to improvement over staying trips. Mr Incredible (145) was an eyecatcher in the Classic Chase at Warwick last month and could be assisted by leading amateur Patrick Mullins.

Ante-post favourite: Stumptown (4-1)

Last year's winner: State Man (141, 11st 1lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: Call Me Lyreen (152, 11st 12lb), Bottomweight: Stepney Causeway, Broomfield Burg, Tempo Chapter Two (134, 10st 8lb)

What happened last year: State Man was well supported for this typically competitive handicap and scythed through the field under an ultra confident Paul Townend to win with plenty in hand. First Street finished second and Colonel Mustard third. Greatwood Hurdle winner West Cork was fourth under Harry Skelton.

Total entries (2023): 76

The key horses: Filey Bay (141) has been raised 8lb for his near miss in the Betfair Hurdle. The Skeltons have a good record in this event and their main contender is Pembroke (136), who shaped as though this drop in trip would suit when runner-up in Grade 2 company last time out. Last year’s winning trainer Willie Mullins has Hunters Yarn (147) entered.

Ante-post favourite: Filey Bay (6-1)

Last year's winner: Banbridge (137, 11st 3lb)

Last year's weights:

Topweight: The Very Man (144, 11st 10lb), Bottomweight: Silver Sheen/Bigz Belief/Party Business (132, 10st 12lb)

What happened last year: The festival’s closing race went the way of Banbridge for Joseph O’Brien and Mark McDonagh. Cobblers Dream finished second for Ben Case, with Irish trainers supplying the third and fourth home in Hollow Games and Freedom To Dream.

Total entries (2023): 88

The key horses: Willie Mullins took this race with Galopin Des Champs in 2021 and could rely on Spanish Harlem (135) here. Langer Dan (141), runner-up to Galopin Des Champs before being brought down in last year’s renewal, could aim to go third time lucky in this race. Gordon Elliott’s Imagine (139) has been well supported for this race.

Ante-post favourite: Spanish Harlem (11-2)

