The Punting Club: submit your questions ahead of a Cheltenham Festival special

The Cheltenham Festival, perhaps the best punting week of the year, is quickly closing in.

Do you have a big-race fancy that you think can down the bookies? Is there a big-price selection that you need a second opinion on? Or is there a short-price favourite you are adamant is going to be overturned?

Get your burning Cheltenham Festival questions answered by our new panel of Punting Club judges Owen Goulding, Joe Eccles, Charlie Huggins and Harry Wilson, who will be on hand to answer any festival wagers and hot topics. Submit your questions , and we will endeavour to answer as many as possible.

We'll round up all your festival questions at the end of this week and the article will be available on Racing Post platforms on Monday.

We look forward to hearing your questions.

The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide 2023, out Friday, March 3. Order your copy .