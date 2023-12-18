'She's the best we've had' - last week's ante-post market movers for the Cheltenham Festival

Find out this week's movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 16-1 (from 25)

Following a progressive season in bumpers, which ended up with him finishing runner-up in a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting, Blizzard Of Oz made a successful reappearance at Punchestown last Tuesday.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old, who defeated Killaney King by two lengths, justified favouritism to make a successful hurdling debut under Paul Townend and was shortened in the market for the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

He now joins the likes of stablemate High Class Hero towards the top of the ante-post market and he will likely has more to offer after handling the step up in trip.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

bet365: 12 High Class Hero, 14 Firefox, 16 Croke Park, Blizzard Of Oz, Chapeau De Soleil, Shanagh Bob, Slade Steel, Johnnywho, 20 Ballyburn, Down Memory Lane, Predators Gold, Search For Glory, Deafening Silence, Masaccio, You Oughta Know, Captain Teague, 25 bar

Apple Away: Grade 1 scorer won easily at Leicester on Wednesday Credit: John Grossick

Race(s): Mares' Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 14-1 (from 20, Mares' Chase), 20-1 (from 25, Brown Advisory)

Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell floated the possibility of heading to the Cheltenham Festival after Apple Away was cut for both the Mares' Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase following a dominant first win over fences at Leicester on Wednesday.

The six-year-old, who ended last season with Grade 1 victory in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, finished 31 lengths clear of the Paul Nicholls-trained Makin'yourmindup in the three-runner beginners' chase.

Apple Away did not run at last season's festival but when asked if Cheltenham was on the agenda this term, Russell said: "I don’t see why not. I’ll speak to Scu, and Paul [McIvor], who does the race planning, and we’ll see where we go with her."

Mares' Chase (March 15)

bet365: 7-2 Allegorie De Vassy, Dinoblue, 15-2 Halka Du Tabert, 10 Impervious, Instit, 12 Galia Des Liteaux, 14 Zambella, 16 Limerick Lace, Apple Away, 18 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 5 Stay Away Fay, Gaelic Warrior, 7 Corbetts Cross, 10 Favori De Champdou, 12 Klassical Dream, Fact To File, Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett, Embassy Gardens, 14 Broadway Boy, Giovinco, Hermes Allen, Indiana Dream, Letsbeclearaboutit, 16 bar

Only By Night: potential Mares' Novices' Hurdle contender Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Race: Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 14-1 (from 20)

Only By Night stretched her unbeaten run to three for Gavin Cromwell when striking by ten lengths in the 2m maiden hurdle at Naas last Thursday.

The five-year-old, who made one start in a Warwick bumper for Jonjo O'Neill, subsequently moved to Cromwell's yard and has quickly reeled off three victories since her successful stable debut in October.

On the idea of heading to Cheltenham in the spring, Cromwell said: "We would hope that she could end up in the mares' novice at Cheltenham – we might as well dream here as in bed!"

Mares' Novices' Hurdle (March 14)

Sky Bet: 4 Brighterdaysahead, Dysart Enos, 10 Fun Fun Fun, Aurora Vega, 12 Junta Marvel, 14 Judicieuse Allen, Queens Gamble, Only By Night, 16 Tiger Bay Queen, Nara, Hip Hop Davis, 18 bar

Blood Destiny: another promising novice chaser for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: Turners Novices' Chase

Odds: 14-1 (from 33)

Willie Mullins could not have asked more from Blood Destiny on his chasing debut as the four-year-old cruised to a nine-length victory in a beginners chase at Naas last Thursday.

His commanding victory under Paul Townend resulted in the son of No Risk At All being cut by more than half for the Turners Novices' Chase. If Blood Destiny heads to Cheltenham, it'll be his second appearance there after he finished ninth behind stablemate Lossiemouth in last season's Triumph Hurdle.

The gelding is expected to have engagements over the Christmas period, with the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown and Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick possibilities.

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

bet365: 5-2 Gaelic Warrior, 7 Inthepocket, 8 Facile Vega, Corbetts Cross, 10 Hermes Allen, Blazing Khal, 14 Blood Destiny, Klassical Dream, Grangeclare West, 16 Giovinco, 18 Indiana Dream, 20 bar

Dysart Enos: won at Cheltenham on Friday Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Race: Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 4-1 (from 6)

Fergal O'Brien described Dysart Enos "the best we've had" after she extended her unbeaten record to 2-2 over hurdles and 5-5 overall at Cheltenham on Friday.

After convincingly accounting for the useful Beat The Bat, she has shortened to joint-favourite alongside Brighterdaysahead for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

O'Brien has talked up the chance of returning for the festival in March. He said: "At this stage, she's the best we've had because we've never had anyone so quick. She's very good. Cheltenham is what we're hoping for so fingers crossed."

Mares' Novices' Hurdle (March 14)

Sky Bet: 4 Brighterdaysahead, Dysart Enos, 10 Fun Fun Fun, Aurora Vega, 12 Junta Marvel, 14 Judicieuse Allen, Queens Gamble, Only By Night, 16 Tiger Bay Queen, Nara, Hip Hop Davis, 18 bar

Race: Cross Country Chase

Odds: 8-1 (from 20)

The Dan Skelton-trained Latenightpass introduced himself as a serious contender for the Cross Country Chase following a powerful win at the track on Friday.

The ten-year-old provided his connections with an emotional victory, having delivered in the Foxhunter Chase at Aintree in April 2022, and discussions for the festival, and even the Grand National, have begun.

Steered by regular rider Gina Andrews, Latenightpass made it four victories in eight starts under rules and was immediately cut by more than half for Cheltenham in the spring.

Cross Country Chase (March 13)

bet365: 3 Delta Work, 7-2 Conflated, 5 Galvin, Minella Indo, 8 Latenightpass, 10 Stattler, 12 Foxy Jacks, Franco De Port, Roi Mage, 18 bar

Sam Twiston-Davies drives Broadway Boy to a valuable Cheltenham success Credit: john grossick

Race(s): National Hunt Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 10 (from 16, National Hunt), 16-1 (from 25, Brown Advisory)

Nigel Twiston-Davies appears to have a live Cheltenham Festival contender in Broadway Boy after his solid victory on Saturday.

He beat Threeunderthrufive with Grade 1 winner Protektorat in third and was shortened for both the National Hunt and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase in March.

In doing so, the five-year-old strengthened his red-hot course form as he made it three wins from four starts at Cheltenham, with his sole defeat coming when second to dual festival winner Flooring Porter.

National Hunt Chase (March 12)

Betfair: 10 Broadway Boy, Favori De Champdou, Three Card Brag, Embassy Gardens, 12 Giovinco, Minella Cocooner, 14 Maximilian, Grangeclare West, Apple Away, 16 bar

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

William Hill: 5 Stay Away Fay, Gaelic Warrior, 7 Corbetts Cross, 10 Favori De Champdou, 12 Klassical Dream, Fact To File, Grangeclare West, Nick Rockett, Embassy Gardens, 14 Broadway Boy, Giovinco, Hermes Allen, Indiana Dream, Letsbeclearaboutit, 16 bar

Shanagh Bob: Grade 2 winner on his second start over hurdles Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Race: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 20-1 (from 25)

Nicky Henderson discussed the possibility of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle for Shanagh Bob after he demonstrated impressive stamina to land a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Saturday on just his second start under rules.

The five-year-old, who was sent off 15-8 favourite, beat Destroytheevidence by a length and a quarter and was cut for the top-level festival race.

Henderson said: "I thought this was a crazy step, but it has worked, and he's got to stay in this company from here on in. If he can make the Albert Bartlett that would be lovely. I know Joe [Donnelly, owner] would like to, and so would I."

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

bet365: 12 High Class Hero, 14 Firefox, 16 Croke Park, Blizzard Of Oz, Chapeau De Soleil, Shanagh Bob, Slade Steel, Johnnywho, 20 Ballyburn, Down Memory Lane, Predators Gold, Search For Glory, Deafening Silence, Masaccio, You Oughta Know, Captain Teague, 25 bar

