'It's like Christmas for me, I just love it' - meet some of the Cheltenham Festival's biggest fans

Racegoers travelling from as far afield as Aberdeen were among the first people in the queue outside the racecourse, all eager to get an early taste of the action on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.

A crowd of around 60,000 is expected on Tuesday as the four-day meeting swings into gear, building to Gold Cup day on Friday, which sold out in January.

The only Cheltenham Festival that Callum Mahon, from Blackburn, has missed in seven years was the one behind closed doors in 2021 and this year he has organised a trip for his group of friends, some of whom were at the meeting for the first time.

"I’ve come to show them what it’s all about really," he said. "It’s fantastic here, a party atmosphere. It’s like Christmas for me, I just love it. We’ve just randomly bumped into two more friends from back home – even coming from four hours away I still always see someone I know here.

"We’ve booked a house for eight of us about half-an-hour away and we’re making a big event of it. We’ll do a few bets and Placepots and make a kitty. Hopefully we’ll be using it to celebrate later."

Steve Highland, who made the 466-mile trip from Aberdeen, described Cheltenham as the best four days of the year. He said: "I come here for this and the November meeting. We’ve been coming a long time and it’s just the best place to be. My favourite day was when Inching Closer won the Pertemps in 2003.

"I’m a bit worried about the whip rule changes though – how are the Irish going to cope? I’m wondering how they’re going to be riding."

Daniel Lewis and Georgia Leicester: will be backing Il Etait Temps

Daniel Lewis and Georgia Leicester travelled from Birmingham on the train and said they will be backing the same horses. While excited to be at the festival, they are unable to stay over having found hotels "too expensive" in the town.

"I’m a regular racegoer because he is," Leicester joked. "I went to Royal Ascot a few years ago but went for the experience, then we went to the Ebor festival last season which was the first time I had a bit of a dabble. This time around I’ve been studying all of the horses and been having a bit more of a strategic bet."

Lewis said: "I’ve got a friend who works for the Tote and they’re involved with Danny Mullins. I’ve even managed to have a FaceTime with him. He has some high hopes for today with Il Etait Temps [in the Supreme]."

Read more . . .

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.