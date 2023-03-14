Confirmed runners and riders for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Blazing Khal will take on ten rivals in a hotly contested , the feature race of day three at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

The Charles Byrnes-trained seven-year-old will be partnered by his son Philip, who rode him to success after a long absence in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in February. He assumed command of the market after that run but there is little to separate many at the top of the betting.

Those include the dual winner of the race Flooring Porter. He has been below his best in two starts this season, finishing fourth to Home By The Lee in the Lismullen and Christmas Hurdles. The defending champion will have his regular partner Danny Mullins aboard.

A strong Irish challenge includes Teahupoo, a wide-margin winner of the Galmoy Hurdle, and Klassical Dream, a multiple Grade 1 winner who was fifth in the race last year. Ashdale Bob and Sire Du Berlais also feature.

There is a big French challenge in this year's race, spearheaded by the Gabriel Leenders-trained Gold Tweet, who was supplemented after winning the Cleeve Hurdle in January. Henri Le Farceur, a Grade 2 winner at Auteuil in December for trainer Hugo Merienne, similarly makes the journey.

The home side will be represented by just two runners, with Paisley Park looking the pick. The 2019 winner has an excellent record at Cheltenham and won the rearranged Long Walk in December, but was subsequently no match for Gold Tweet in the Cleeve Hurdle. Dashel Drasher, second in that particular race, has been declared by Jeremy Scott.

runners and riders

Ashdale Bob Keith Donoghue

Blazing Khal Philip Byrnes

Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle

Flooring Porter Danny Mullins

Gold Tweet Johnny Charron

Henri Le Farceur Felix de Giles

Home By The Lee JJ Slevin

Klassical Dream Paul Townend

Paisley Park Aidan Coleman

Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh

Teahupoo Davy Russell

Shiskhin heads Ryanair field as Mighty Potter and Luccia declared

Shishkin will face eight rivals as he bids for a fourth Grade 1 victory in Thursday's .

The race was blow wide open by Allaho's absence but Shishkin, a dual Cheltenham Festival winner well beaten on two starts since his epic battle with Energumene at Ascot, took his place with a dominant Ascot Chase success.

That was his first try at the intermediate trip and the Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old has 7lb to spare on official ratings over his biggest threat Blue Lord, another multiple Grade 1 winner who steps up in trip after a 1-4 defeat at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins will also be represented by Janidil, who lowered the colours of Haut En Couleurs in the Red Mills Chase at Navan. The Irish challenge is bolstered by Fury Road, Envoi Allen, French Dynamite and Chacun Pour Soi.

The British will be further represented by Hitman, who is yet to taste Grade 1 success, and Ga Law, the Paddy Power Gold Cup winner who needs to bounce back from a fall at Doncaster.

A banker of the week for many, Mighty Potter spearheads the betting for the Turners Novices' Chase , in which he will face eight rivals including Appreciate It and Banbridge.

In the Grade 2 Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle , hot favourite Luccia has been declared in a field of 21. Lot Of Joy and You Wear It Well are among her rivals.

runners and riders

Blue Lord TBC

Chacun Pour Soi TBC

Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore

French Dynamite Darragh O'Keeffe

Fury Road Davy Russell

Ga Law Jonathan Burke

Hitman Harry Cobden

Janidil TBC

Shishkin Nico de Boinville

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.