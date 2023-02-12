Is Blazing Khal the Stayers' Hurdle winner? Our experts have their say

Blazing Khal returned from an absence in devastating fashion to win Sunday's William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan and was promoted to joint-favouritism for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham as a result. Our experts give their views on whether he is the likely winner come March.

'Top of the pecking order'

I would have Blazing Khal at the top of the pecking order among four very strong Irish challengers on the evidence of that performance.

My usual preference would be for a speedier horse stepping up in trip – one in the mould of Solwhit, who was also trained by Charles Byrnes – and Teahupoo fits the bill on that score.

But I was really taken with the bigger, scopier Blazing Khal, who Byrnes feels will take another step forward after such a long time off the track.

There was no fluke about Gold Tweet's win in the Cleeve and he looks ahead of the British contingent at this stage and is the chief threat to Blazing Khal and Teahupoo.

Scott Burton, France correspondent

'You had to like the way he won'

He’s definitely one of the main contenders now and adds to what is bubbling up to be one of the races of the festival. His price for the Stayers’ was too short before Sunday, given his novice hurdle form had taken a few knocks, but you had to like the way he won at Navan.

I’d just prefer a few others at the moment. Teahupoo has been my long-term fancy – and I still think his Hatton’s Grace form is the best among the principals – but French raider Gold Tweet could be where the value lies now. I thought he was very impressive when beating Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park in the Cleeve, and that has historically been the best trial.

James Hill, tipster

'Hard not to be impressed'

It was hard not to be impressed by Blazing Khal's performance in the Boyne Hurdle and the form through the second Meet And Greet means a best price of 3-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle is more than fair.

Meet And Greet finished runner-up to Home By The Lee at Leopardstown over Christmas and given Blazing Khal was returning from a massive absence from the track, his win on Sunday can be boosted as a result.

The Stayers' Hurdle is a wide-open race, however, and I remain interested in Paisley Park at an each-way price. The Cleeve Hurdle perhaps came too soon for him last time, and his record at Cheltenham reads 011173133, so it is fair to assume he will be on the premises.

Owen Goulding, reporter

