Energumene v Edwardstone and the other possible runners for day two of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival

Last year's winner Energumene and narrow favourite Edwardstone remain on target for Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase () after confirmations for day two of the Cheltenham Festival were revealed on Thursday.

A possible field of nine remain in the Champion Chase, with the market leaders standing their ground after Chacun Pour Soi and Coeur Sublime were removed from the race.

Edwardstone narrowly shades favourites at a general 7-4 from Energumene at 15-8, with Editeur Du Gite (6-1), Gentleman De Mee (8-1) and Blue Lord (10-1) next in the market. However, Blue Lord still holds an entry in Thursday's Ryanair Chase.

Last year's runner-up Funambule Sivola, 2021 second Nube Negra and three-time Grade 1 scorer Greaneteen also remain in contention, as does Captain Guinness.

The big two in the market, Impaire Et Passe and Hermes Allen, head 22 confirmations for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (), which kicks off Wednesday's action.

Both bring huge reputations to the race, with Impaire Et Passe a wide-margin winner of the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in January and Hermes Allen winning the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle in similar fashion at Newbury in December.

Willie Mullins dominates the entries, with eight possibles, including Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle hopefuls Facile Vega and Il Etait Temps.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup entry The Real Whacker remains on course for Wednesday's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (), for which Adamantly Chosen was supplemented on Thursday at a cost of £7,312.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Adamantly Chosen already holds entries in the Ultima Handicap Chase, Turners Novices' Chase and the Festival Plate but looks set to take on the likes of Gerri Colombe, Mighty Potter and Thyme Hill in the Brown Advisory instead.

